Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

Florida Gov. DeSantis' wife diagnosed with breast cancer

By Andrew Murray | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

EXCLUSIVE - Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," the first term Republican governor said in a statement shared first with Fox News on Monday.

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up," the governor emphasized.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and their three children (left to right) Mamie, Madison, and Mason

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and their three children (left to right) Mamie, Madison, and Mason

Casey DeSantis, a former producer and Emmy award winning television show host for the PGA tour, is 41-years old. Married since 2010, Casey and Ron DeSantis are the parents of Madison (4 years old), Mason (3 years old) and Mamie (18 months old), who was the first baby born in the Florida governor's mansion in more than half a century.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her tenure so far as Florida's first lady, DeStantis has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including "Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

More from Politics