Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Florida Republican congressman says he has helped another 13 Americans evacuate Haiti, vowing that U.S. citizens "deserve support from their government" and "not the pattern of abandonment this [Biden] administration has shown."

Rep. Cory Mills wrote on X that the Americans were airlifted from Port-au-Prince, which has become overrun by violent gangs in recent weeks despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry declaring that he would step down.

"It’s with great pride I announce that our team successfully conducted another rescue of 13 Americans out of PAP Haiti," Mills said, his second in the country after extracting 10 U.S. citizens last week.

On Sunday afternoon, 30 Americans landed in Miami after being evacuated from the northern Haiti city of Cap-Haïtien on a U.S. government-chartered flight.

CONGRESSMAN EVACUATES 10 AMERICANS FROM CRIME-RAVAGED HAITI

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday that nearly 1,000 Americans have filled out a "crisis intake form" seeking assistance in Haiti.

"It is not hyperbole to say that this is one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world," Patel added. "Gang violence continues to make the security situation in Haiti untenable, and it is a region that demands our attention."

HAITI, US EMBASSY ENTRANCE AREA PLUNGE INTO DARKNESS AS VANDALS ATTACK POWER PLANT AND SUBSTATIONS

The 10 Americans evacuated by Mills from Haiti last week had worked at the Have Faith Orphanage in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.

"This mission reiterates a disturbing reality under President Biden’s leadership: American lives are continually jeopardized," Mills told Fox News Digital at the time. "I have led missions to rescue Americans multiple times when Joe Biden has deserted them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a clear pattern of abandonment," Mills added, citing his rescue missions in Afghanistan following the U.S. military drawdown in 2021 and the rescue of Americans from Israel in late 2023. "Yet again, this group was left behind by Biden and his State Department after requesting their help in-country."

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.