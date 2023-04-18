Florida AG calls on Congress to investigate Biden admin over alleged poor treatment of migrant children

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Congress to investigate the Biden administration over its alleged poor treatment of unaccompanied migrant children detained in the state after a grand jury accused the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of "complete abdication of responsibility" for their welfare.

"A Florida Grand Jury found shocking and horrific evidence of the Biden administration facilitating human trafficking and child exploitation of unaccompanied minors. It should enrage everyone that any child is being exposed to such danger and terrible conditions," Moody told Fox News Digital in a Monday statement.

"I’m calling on Congress to conduct hearings to further the investigation, and uncover the evidence that HHS refused to provide to Florida’s Statewide Grand Jury," she added.

The grand jury, which was empaneled after a request by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, concluded that HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is "facilitating the forced migration, sale, and abuse of foreign children, and some of our fellow Florida residents are (in some cases unwittingly) funding and incentivizing it for primarily economic reasons."

The 46-page report was the latest report to come from the jury, which had already released two such reports on illegal immigration. The latest report focused specifically on the release of migrant children into the U.S. to sponsors.

In a Monday letter to Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Moody detailed the "horrifying health conditions" the migrant children were exposed to, including sex trafficking, robbery and rape.

She also argued congressional action was needed to "further investigate the Biden administration's dealings with unaccompanied immigrant children."

"The American people do not fully know what is going on at ORR since the Biden Administration took over, and…there is more to uncover," she wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to HHS for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

