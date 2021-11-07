Flood of opiates across border 'worst it's ever been' and could destroy country, retired DEA leader warns

The recently retired head of the El Paso division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned that the influx of drugs through the U.S. southern border has never been seen before and threatens to destroy the country.

"It’s the worst it's ever been," said Kyle W. Williamson during an interview last month with El Paso Times. "There's no good news here. And the amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl coming in right now is unprecedented."

Williamson, who retired this year after 30 years of service, also warned about a looming drug cartel war in Juárez and cautioned against the consequences of drug legalization.

Fentanyl overdoses are surging in the United States, prompting the DEA to issue a rare national public safety alert in September regarding counterfeit pills containing fatal doses of the synthetic opioid. Two out of every five counterfeit pills could have a lethal dose, the DEA warned, and two milligrams can kill a human being.

"These counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl. Pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous, and potentially lethal," the DEA warned.

"While there will be pundits and people out there who’ll disagree [about drug legalization] and they’ll take the small extreme things and make them big, but the reality is that drugs will destroy this country; it will destroy our society if we continue at the pace that we are [going]," warned Williamson.

The DEA’s El Paso Division covers West Texas and New Mexico, patrolling roughly 778 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, which is more than any other division of the DEA.

On Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unsealed indictments against four high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel, according to Just the News.

The Sinaloa Cartel is the most powerful drug cartel and has a presence in almost every Mexican state, and also controls the southern border with the U.S. from California to parts of Texas.

"The indictments allege various violations of United States law occurring over several years related to the international distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana," the press release from ICE reads in part.

