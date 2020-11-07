Flashback: Trump in October said, 'Could you imagine if I lose?'

President Trump mocked the idea of losing to former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally less than a month before Election Day, pointing to his rival as the "worst candidate in the history of presidential politics."

The Fox News Decision Desk on Saturday called the race for Biden after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College.

TRUMP ACCUSES BIDEN OF 'RUSHING TO FALSELY POSE AS WINNER'

During an Oct. 16 rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Ga., Trump broached the specter of him losing to Biden in front of hundreds of supporters.

"I shouldn’t joke, I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said at the time.

"My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know."

BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY, TRUMP DENIED SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE, FOX NEWS PROJECTS

The moment was snipped and weaved into a Biden campaign, with Biden posting the video on Twitter with the caption "Promise?"

At several other campaign events in states such as Michigan-- which flipped from red to blue for Biden-- and Ohio, Florida, and Iowa-- which all went to Trump-- the president joked that he "may never come back" to those states if he loses.

Trump has vowed not to concede the election at this point and is forging ahead with a litany of lawsuits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin. That includes Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, where his campaign alleges instances of illegally counted votes that showed up after Election Day and claims poll watchers were blocked from observing the counting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ben Florence contributed to this report.