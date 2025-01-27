First lady Melania Trump’s new official portrait revealed

Strike a pose.

That's exactly what first lady Melania Trump is doing in her new official White House portrait that was released Monday afternoon.

The first lady is seen in a striking power pose – leaning slightly forward with her hands resting on a table.

The black and white portrait was captured by esteemed photographer Régine Mahaux. It was taken on January 21, 2024, in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, according to the office of the first lady.

Trump, a former fashion model, is seen posing in business attire – opting for a dark-colored suit with a crisp white shirt underneath.