Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump’s new official portrait revealed

Melania Trump is seen posing with her hands on a table in the black and white snap

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor Fox News
Published
close
Trump and Melania are 'taking over Washington' with their inauguration fashion, says Charlie Hurt Video

Trump and Melania are 'taking over Washington' with their inauguration fashion, says Charlie Hurt

Fox News' Charlie Hurt and Rachel Campos-Duffy discuss inauguration fashion for this week's installment of their pop culture round-up on 'Fox & Friends Weekend'.

Strike a pose.

That's exactly what first lady Melania Trump is doing in her new official White House portrait that was released Monday afternoon.

The first lady is seen in a striking power pose – leaning slightly forward with her hands resting on a table. 

Melania Trump new White House portrait

First lady Melania Trump's new official White House portrait was released on Monday.  (White House)

The black and white portrait was captured by esteemed photographer Régine Mahaux. It was taken on January 21, 2024, in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, according to the office of the first lady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump, a former fashion model, is seen posing in business attire – opting for a dark-colored suit with a crisp white shirt underneath. 

More from Politics