Inside the Oval Office: What Biden décor did Trump ditch?

When a new president moves into the White House, they have free rein to redecorate as they see fit.

As President Donald Trump participated in inaugural ceremonies on Monday, dozens of staffers worked furiously at the White House to move former President Biden's personal items out and Trump's in.

Some of the decor seen in the Oval Office belongs to the president – such as the family photos both Biden and Trump displayed behind the Resolute Desk. But other items, like portraits of former presidents, the tables, chairs and curios belong to the White House Collection and are selected by the president to be featured during their term.

The look of the Oval Office, from the carpet to curtains and artwork on the walls, is entirely the president's choice. Here's a look at what Trump has kept and what he's ditched from his predecessor:

Kept: The Resolute Desk

All but three U.S. presidents since 1880 – LBJ, Nixon and Ford – have used the famous desk that was gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria that year. Trump used it in his first term, as did Biden, and Trump was pictured signing a flurry of executive actions at the desk on his first day in office on Monday.

Removed: President Franklin D. Roosevelt's portrait

When Biden assumed office, he hung a large portrait of progressive hero FDR over the fireplace, which became the focus of the room. Biden's intent was to honor Roosevelt, who guided the nation through the Great Depression and World War II, as the U.S. faced another crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has removed the portrait and replaced it with one of President George Washington, which hung in the Oval Office during Trump's first term, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kept: Bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

A bust of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. displayed by both Trump and Biden will remain in the Oval Office for Trump's second term, according to the Journal.

Swapped: Family photos

A collection of Trump family photos now sits on a small table behind the Resolute desk. Among them is a picture of the president's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, and a portrait of his father, Fred Trump. Also displayed are a photo of Trump's eldest three children in formal evening wear; a photo of Trump with his daughter Ivanka when she was a girl; and a photo of Trump with first lady Melania Trump when their son Barron was a baby.

Biden family photos were previously arranged on this table, including one of his adult children, Beau, Hunter and Ashley Biden.

Kept: Benjamin Franklin portrait

A portrait of Benjamin Franklin that Biden added to the Oval Office to signify his focus on science will remain there during Trump's term, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Removed: Robert F. Kennedy bust

Trump has swapped out a bust of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that Biden placed near the fireplace in favor of a sculpture of President Andrew Jackson called, "The Bronco Buster," by Frederic Remington. The Jackson sculpture also featured in the Oval Office during Trump's first term, according to the Journal.

Returned: Winston Churchill bust

A bust of Winston Churchill that Biden had removed is back at Trump's direction. The bronze bust by British American artist Jacob Epstein has been the focus of past controversy. Then-London Mayor Boris Johnson had claimed that President Obama removed the bust upon taking office in 2009 – but the White House refuted that claim in 2012, observing that the bust had been placed just outside the Oval Office in the White House's Treaty Room.

Returned: Andrew Jackson portrait

A new painting of President Andrew Jackson provided by the White House art collection features prominently in Trump's Oval Office, according to WSJ. Trump has long admired the nation's seventh president, a populist and disruptive figure whose election Trump once said "shook the establishment like an earthquake" – not unlike his own victories.

Returned: U.S. military flags

Trump is one again prominently featuring flags representing each branch of the armed services in the Oval Office.