Trump White House rolls out social media account to hold 'fake news accountable'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House on Monday afternoon rolled out a new social media account aimed to hold "fake news accountable."

"Welcome to the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House. We will be supporting President Donald J. Trump's America First agenda and holding the Fake News accountable for their lies. Let's Make America Great Again!" the newly-formed X account, Rapid Response 47, posted in its first message.

President Donald Trump's first administration included labeling certain news outlets as "fake news" for reporting what the president claimed was biased content intended to undermine his leadership. Trump continued his fiery relationship with media outlets across his 2024 campaign.

A senior GOP strategist celebrated that the new account "is bad news for the fake news media."

"President Trump won the 2024 election in part due to the irreverent and swift nature of their pushback against fake narratives and amplification of the facts," the strategist said. "A Trump Rapid Response account is bad news for the fake news media and good news for the American people."

Trump frequently has sparred with reporters over promoting what he says is "fake news," including earlier in January when the 47th president slammed the Washington Post for claiming his tariff policy would be "pared down." He hit back on his Truth Social platform that the outlet was pushing "fake news."

Trump's first administration also had a Rapid Response X account, but the account focused on breaking news and updates rather than spotlighting what the administration views as "lies" promoted by the media.

The new social media account comes just one week after Trump was sworn in as the nation's 47th president.