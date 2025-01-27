Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump White House rolls out social media account to hold 'fake news accountable'

The account will be 'bad news for the fake news media,' a senior GOP strategist says

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Trump sent a message to the world with Colombian feud over deportations, Kayleigh McEnany says Video

Trump sent a message to the world with Colombian feud over deportations, Kayleigh McEnany says

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed the Trump administration's effort to deport criminal migrants nationwide and how the president has postured the U.S. from a position of strength on the world stage.

FIRST ON FOX: The White House on Monday afternoon rolled out a new social media account aimed to hold "fake news accountable." 

"Welcome to the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House. We will be supporting President Donald J. Trump's America First agenda and holding the Fake News accountable for their lies. Let's Make America Great Again!" the newly-formed X account, Rapid Response 47, posted in its first message.

President Donald Trump's first administration included labeling certain news outlets as "fake news" for reporting what the president claimed was biased content intended to undermine his leadership. Trump continued his fiery relationship with media outlets across his 2024 campaign. 

A senior GOP strategist celebrated that the new account "is bad news for the fake news media."

TRUMP ADMIN TOUTS PURGING 'WORST' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMINALS FROM US STREETS: 'WORKING TIRELESSLY'

"President Trump won the 2024 election in part due to the irreverent and swift nature of their pushback against fake narratives and amplification of the facts," the strategist said. "A Trump Rapid Response account is bad news for the fake news media and good news for the American people." 

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump look on as they meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, look on as they meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

'FLOODING THE ZONE': TRUMP HITS WARP SPEED IN FIRST WEEK BACK IN OFFICE

Trump frequently has sparred with reporters over promoting what he says is "fake news," including earlier in January when the 47th president slammed the Washington Post for claiming his tariff policy would be "pared down." He hit back on his Truth Social platform that the outlet was pushing "fake news." 

Trump's first administration also had a Rapid Response X account, but the account focused on breaking news and updates rather than spotlighting what the administration views as "lies" promoted by the media. 

Donald Trump smiles in a navy suit and red tie

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new social media account comes just one week after Trump was sworn in as the nation's 47th president. 

More from Politics