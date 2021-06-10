First lady says Biden 'over-prepared' for Europe trip, says they are 'bringing love from America'

First lady Jill Biden on Thursday said President Biden is "over prepared" for his first overseas trip since taking office, ahead of summits and face-to-face meetings in Europe with allies and other world leaders.

The first lady traveled with the president to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, and is set to participate in a number of events.

Sporting a jacket with the word "love" printed on the back, told reporters the Bidens are "bringing love from America, trying to bring unity across the globe."

"It is important for people to feel a sense of unity and hope after this year of the pandemic," the first lady said.

When asked about the president’s preparations ahead of his European tour, the first lady said he has been "studying for weeks," but noted that he "knows most of the leaders" that will be participating in the summits from his days as vice president in the Obama administration.

"He’s over-prepared," Biden said.

During her time in the United Kingdom, the first lady will join the president in meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

"Joe and I are looking forward to meeting the Queen," she said. "We’ve looked forward to this for weeks."

She added: "It's a beautiful beginning."

The first lady is expected to travel back to the United States on Sunday after meeting with the Queen. The president is set to travel to Belgium ahead of the NATO summit.