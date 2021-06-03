Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13

President will be in UK for G-7 summit

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle during his trip to Europe next month for the G-7 summit, the palace said Thursday. 

"The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021," the official Twitter account for the Royal Family posted Thursday. 

The visit comes as part of Biden’s first overseas trip to the United Kingdom for the G-7 Summit and Belgium for the NATO Summit in June. 

BIDEN TO MAKE FIRST OVERSEAS TRIP IN JUNE FOR G-7, NATO SUMMITS 

Biden will attend the annual G7 Summit with other world leaders in Cornwall, U.K., between June 11 and June 13, the White House said in April. 

When asked whether the president would be visiting Queen Elizabeth, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded, "Who wouldn't want to meet the Queen?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Thursday to confirm Biden’s visit to Windsor Castle.

Biden is also expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a friend to former President Donald Trump, before traveling to Brussels for the NATO Summit on June 14.

BIDEN MOURNS DEATH OF PRINCE PHILIP: HE SAW OUR WORLD CHANGE DRAMATICALLY AND REPEATEDLY

He will also participate in a U.S.-EU summit, where leaders "will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns."

After meeting with allies, Biden is set to travel to Geneva for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.

More from Politics