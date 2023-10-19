Fetterman shreds fellow Democrats blaming Israel in Hamas war: 'Truly disturbing'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., expressed his support for Israel on X Wednesday, when he also criticized some of his Democratic colleagues without mentioning them by name.

Fetterman, in a series of posts, struck down calls for a ceasefire and questioned those who blamed the deadly hospital blast in Gaza on Israel, writing that it is "truly disturbing" members of Congress were quick to take the word of Hamas, who blamed the death of hundreds at a Gaza hospital on an Israeli airstrike, over "our key ally."

"It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza. Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?" the Pennsylvania senator asked on X.

"Innocent Israelis were the victims of a terrorist attack that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust," Fetterman wrote. "Now we know that the tragedy at the Gaza hospital was not caused by Israel."

Fetterman, who was swift to condemn Hamas' ruthless assault on Israeli communities surrounding the Gaza border on Oct. 7, said he stood with Israel and supported their effort to eradicate Hamas.

He continued, "I will always stand with Israel and look forward to supporting any military, intelligence, or humanitarian aid to get the job done."

A few hours later, Fetterman continued to address the Israel-Hamas war by saying Hamas' attacks are the reason why thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians are dead and "now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire."

"I grieve for every innocent person and brave Israeli soldier killed since Hamas started this war. If not for the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists, thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians would still be alive today," he wrote.

"Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire. We must support Israel in efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children. Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel. We can talk about a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized."

"In the meantime, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to quickly deliver the aid our ally Israel needs," he concluded.

His posts come after Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., repeated a debunked claim that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were responsible for the bomb that struck a Gaza hospital, reportedly killing many civilians, during a protest on Wednesday.

"That's what's been really painful — just continue to watch people think it's okay to bomb a hospital where children. You know, what's so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, 'Don't cry.' But like, let them cry! And they're shaking, and somebody — you know this — they keep telling them not to cry in Arabic. They can cry, I can cry, we all can cry. If we're not crying, something is wrong," Tlaib said.

Tlaib also urged Biden to "wake up" and accused the Biden administration of funding a "genocide" against Palestinians as he vowed to give Israel financial support and munitions.

"I'm telling you right now President Biden, not all America is with you on this one. And you need to wake up and understand that," she added. "We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing a vast majority… and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this."

The IDF has made evidence publicly available showing the explosion at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, which left hundreds of civilians dead, was not Israel’s fault.

On Wednesday, President Biden visited Israel and said U.S. intelligence suggested the attack was the fault of terrorists and not Israel.

