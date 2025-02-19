Fetterman loses two top staffers as he makes waves by bucking Democratic Party

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is seeing more staff turnover as he fosters his reputation as a sometimes-rebellious Democrat.

Two top staffers are leaving Fetterman, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Both Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director Tré Easton and Communications Director Charlie Hills decided to leave the Pennsylvania senator's office, as NBC News first reported.

In a statement, Easton said, "Working for John afforded me the opportunity to build a diligent policy team from scratch," per NBC News.

"Together we created a legislative body of work that I think is a blueprint for how Democrats should be governing when they have power. I’ll forever be grateful," he continued.

Easton and Hills are only the latest departures from the controversial Democrat's office.

In early 2024, three communications staffers for the senator all left within the span of one month. Former Communications Joe Calvello, former Deputy Communication Director Nicholas Gavio and former Digital Aide Emma Mustion each departed, taking on roles with other Democratic lawmakers and with a progressive political party, respectively.

The departures didn't end there, however.

After getting a new communications chief in Carrie Adams, she virtually disappeared from the Senate hallways after publicly disagreeing with Fetterman in an August 2024 conversation with the Free Press.

"I don’t agree with him," the publication quoted Adams as saying about her boss' stance on Israel and its war with Hamas.

Her absence around the Capitol left reporters wondering whether she was still in the senator's office.

It wasn't reported until last month that Adams had stopped working for Fetterman.

Since entering the Senate, Fetterman has made waves due, in part, to his colorful vocabulary and also his willingness to cross the aisle and side with Republicans, particularly when it comes to supporting Israel.

The Democrat notably expressed openness to President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Gaza, bringing it under U.S. control. "It’s a provocative part of the conversation, but it’s part of the conversation, and that’s where we are," he told Jewish Insider.

Fetterman has also been willing to buck his party on illegal immigration. He signed onto Republicans' Laken Riley Act recently, an immigration bill deemed too harsh and too broad by most Democrats. He was the first Democrat to co-sponsor the bill.

"Laken Riley’s story is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake when our systems fail to protect people. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to preventable violence. Immigration is what makes our country great. I support giving authorities the tools to prevent tragedies like this one while we work on comprehensive solutions to our broken system," the senator said in a statement at the time.

The Pennsylvania senator has further crossed the ideological threshold on multiple occasions to back Trump cabinet nominees, in some cases being the only Democratic supporter.

Fetterman's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.