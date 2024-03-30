Fetterman's top comms staffers resign amid ongoing backlash against senator over his pro-Israel stance

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three top communication staffers in Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman's office left for other left-leaning offices, all within the span of a month.

The departures come as the Pennsylvania Democrat has made headlines for his stances on Israel and immigration, separating him from his fellow Democrat colleagues.

Joe Calvello formerly worked as Fetterman's Director of Communications both in his Senate office and on his 2022 campaign. A statement released earlier this month by the City of Chicago announced that Calvello would be joining as Chief Strategy Officer in Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

FETTERMAN CHARTS A DIFFERENT PATH, BREAKS WITH FELLOW DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE

"It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to come to Chicago and serve the people of this great city," Calvello said in the statement released.

Fetterman's Deputy Communication Director Nicholas Gavio shared on X on Friday that he would be joining the Working Families Party as Mid-Atlantic Communications Director.

Gavio also worked on Fetterman's 2022 campaign as well as in Sen. Bernie Sander's, I-Vt., office.

The Working Families Party is a progressive minor political party whose platforms include raising the minimum wage, increasing taxes on the rich, and environmental and educational reform. The party has previously been associated with notable Dem politicians, including "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

FETTERMAN REJECTS HARRIS SUGGESTION THAT ISRAEL COULD FACE CONSEQUENCES FOR RAFAH INVASION: 'HARD DISAGREE'

Fetterman's Press and Digital Aide Emma Mustion also took to X earlier this month to share that she was joining Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey's campaign office as a press secretary. Mustion worked on Fetterman's 2022 Senate campaign as well.

Fox News Digital reached out for additional comment.

Fetterman has been charting a different path for himself as of late, recently telling Fox News that he does not identify as a "progressive" and slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for her statement that it would be a "huge mistake" for Israel to carry out an offensive without U.S. approval.

"Hard disagree," Fetterman wrote in response on X. "Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas to surrender or to be eliminated. Hamas owns every innocent death for their cowardice hiding behind Palestinian lives."

FETTERMAN SKEWERS FELLOW DEMOCRATS FOR ALLOWING 'SLEAZEBALL' MENENDEZ TO REMAIN IN SENATE AMID BRIBERY CHARGES

Fetterman has emerged as one of Israel's staunchest allies in the Senate in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre, distancing himself from other Democrats in Congress.

Back in October, shortly after the massacre, Calvello posted a screenshot on X of an office-wide email addressing the office's policies on sharing social media posts that did not align with Fetterman's positions.

"However, if you want to sign onto something that is entirely anonoymous - including NOT identifying you as a Fetterman staffer in any way - that is in bounds if you so choose," the Oct. 20 email read. "The distinction here is that you cannot use your status as a current Fetterman staffer to undermine John's position or otherwise make a public statement that is inconsistent with John's views."

The email went on to stress the office's need to "work together as a team" following the breakout of war in Israel and Gaza.

Fetterman responded to criticism over his pro-Israel stance when speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper in January, saying, "I don’t understand why it’s controversial to anybody to decide that you’re going to stand with Israel in this situation.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.