John Fetterman breaks with Democrats, slams party’s Palestinian statehood stance as ‘absolute betrayal’

Sen. John Fetterman broke with Democrats on Sunday, siding with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham as he accused members of his party of embracing antisemitic rhetoric after a deadly terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia over the weekend.

Appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures," Fetterman, D-Pa., said he agreed "with virtually everything" Graham, R-S.C., warned about earlier in the program. Graham had raised concerns about empowering Hamas by moving toward Palestinian statehood.

"It’s an absolute betrayal for Israel and for the worldwide Jewish community," said Fetterman.

"Whether it's France or Australia or any of these nations, our Western allies are now calling for a two-state solution when Hamas refuses to disarm and are actively trying to kill Jews. I can't imagine why anybody would do that at this point," he added.

On Sunday, Graham condemned Western nations that recognized a Palestinian state, accusing them of "rewarding killing Jews" with that decision.

Australia, France, the United Kingdom and Canada formally recognized a Palestinian state earlier this year. In a statement, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney clarified that their support was not meant to legitimize terrorism in the region but to promote future reconstruction following the devastating Israel-Hamas war.

The United States has not formally recognized a Palestinian state.

Fetterman also criticized Democrats for embracing what he called openly hostile, anti-Israel rhetoric, saying it is now "becoming more and more part of my party’s platform."

"I can’t imagine why so many parts of people in my party continue to back away or to kind of deflect… condemning these kinds of horrific acts of terrorism," said Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania senator has been staunchly pro-Israel and has called on his party to tone down their criticisms of the Jewish state. He blamed the growth of antisemitism in the United States on social media.

"The young people in our nation have turned their back entirely against Israel, and that’s the social media, that’s the scourge, that’s where antisemitism breeds," he said.

The annual Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, was disrupted on Sunday when gunfire rang out. Police say the attack "targeted" the Jewish community, and is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The attack left 12 dead, including one suspected shooter, and injured many more.

Several Democratic lawmakers have come forward to condemn the attack, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.