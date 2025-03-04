Expand / Collapse search
Former Harris 2024 advisor sends warning to Democrats in audience for Trump speech: 'Do not do dumb sh--'

Ian Sams served as a senior advisor to Kamala Harris' failed 2024 campaign and multiple roles in the Biden administration

Andrew Mark Miller
A former top official for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is warning Democrats not to cause a stir at President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress. 

"Democrats: PLEASE do not do dumb sh-- like this during Trump’s speech," former Harris 2024 senior advisor Ian Sams posted on X Tuesday, hours before President Trump delivered his joint address to Congress. 

Sams was responding to an Axios report that revealed Democrats were "floating" the idea of bringing props to Trump’s speech, including anti-Trump signs, egg cartons to highlight the current costs of eggs, pocket Constitutions to protest DOGE or hand clappers.

Earlier, the White House brushed off reports that some Democrats in Congress are discussing plans to go further than ever to protest and even disrupt Trump’s speech.

'SHE'S REALLY THIS DUMB': HOUSE DEM RIPPED AFTER CALLING TRUMP 'ENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES'

Trump Ian Sams

Former Harris 2024 advisor Ian Sams, left, told Democrats not to do 'dumb sh--' at Trump's Tuesday night speech (Getty)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital Trump is prepared for whatever the Democrats throw at him.

"Democrats behaving like children would be the least surprising news of the night," Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

ELON MUSK TAKES AIM AT NATIONAL DEBT, WARNS OF 'DE FACTO BANKRUPTCY' WITHOUT DOGE: '$2 TRILLION IN DEFICITS'

Ian Sams

Ian Sams, a former special assistant to the president and spokesperson for the White House counsel's office  (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TUNE IN: LIVE COVERAGE OF TRUMP'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS TONIGHT ON FOX NEWS

Axios reported that some Democrats may even walk out of the speech if Trump makes a comment they find offensive. 

Trump waits for UK Prime Minister Starmer at the White House

President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

"The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual, and we would like to find a way — productively — to express our outrage," one lawmaker told Axios.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital earlier this week that the speech, "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections — accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad, what the Trump administration has done for the economy, the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security and the president's plans for peace around the globe.





