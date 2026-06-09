Students for Life spokeswoman defiant after Antifa 'death cult' mobbed her, celebrated Charlie Kirk's murder

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A Students for Life spokeswoman was mobbed by a group of radical Antifa agitators who celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination during Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit in Texas over the weekend.

Lydia Taylor Davis saw the deranged group outside the San Antonio convention center where the event was being held and said they were harassing women coming in and out of the venue. She grabbed her microphone to start a conversation with the group — and that's when things got chaotic.

"I went over with my microphone to start asking questions, to have peaceful dialogue, but it turns out that the left is incapable of peaceful dialogue, and it quickly resulted in screaming where they called me a Nazi [and] a fascist," Davis told Fox News Digital.

In the video, one agitator can be seen intentionally and repeatedly coughing on Davis, another blared a siren directly in front of her face and a third threw water on her.

The group of instigators hurled graphic insults, some of them sexual in nature, at her.

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"Oink, oink, piggy piggy, we don't want you in our city," the group chanted during the ordeal.

Davis was most shocked by the outright support for and open mocking of Kirk's assassination. Kirk lost his life on Sept. 10 when he was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

"People mocked the death of Charlie Kirk. One Antifa protester dressed himself or herself as Charlie Kirk with a mask and everything and mocked his death by impersonating it," she said.

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Davis told Fox News Digital that she wasn't surprised by the Antifa mob's violent antics.

"It was very hard and tragic and to see this weekend protesters mocking [Kirk's] death, to see someone fall over pretending to be him, dressed up as him, mocking a father of young children who was assassinated for free speech," she said.

"It is ironic that they were calling me a fascist while celebrating someone who was assassinated for having free speech, for sharing his opinions. That is fascism."

In the video, a person wearing a head covering resembling Kirk stood next to Davis. The person under the mask said that they support assassinations.

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"I support assassinating fascists," the person said.

They balked when asked what a fascist is, saying: "Girl, I'm not here to have this conversation with you."

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One man screamed, "F--- Charlie Kirk," only inches from Davis' face.

"They were trying to shut down the event, and it was very disturbing to see that for me as someone who loved Charlie Kirk, and he was a great partner of us in the pro-life movement," said Davis. "And so it was devastating, but again, just a reminder of the culture of death that we are facing and the importance of our work as we fight for life and fight for truth in this very hostile environment."

Davis acknowledged that her work in the conservative movement is dangerous, and revealed that she brings security guards and wears a bulletproof vest at events.

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"Whether it's getting involved with Turning Point or Students for Life of America, everyone should be getting involved, and I think the violence of the left shows how urgent this is," she said. "We are truly dealing with a culture of death, and so there is a place for everyone in the pro-life movement, and we need everyone involved urgently."

She also said the work Students for Life is doing genuinely changes hearts and minds.

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"I have people all the time become pro-life because they see these videos of the violence of the pro-war movement, the violence of the left, and they realize that that's not the side of love and tolerance that they're branded as," she said.

"It's amazing to be involved in this movement that is truly the side of truth and peace, in a side that can actually have dialogue and disagreements without screaming and yelling at each other. I think it just goes to show that we are the winning side, that we don't have to use those violent, angry tactics."