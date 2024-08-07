'Feel betrayed': Top conservative group blasts vulnerable Dems on inflation in multimillion-dollar ad blitz

FIRST ON FOX: Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the Koch Brothers' powerful conservative network, is launching a multi-million dollar ad blitz across battleground states targeting vulnerable incumbent Senate Democrats and boosting their Republican opponents ahead of the November election.

The influential conservative group is spending $5.75 million on ads across Wisconsin, Montana, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Republican candidate for Senate in Montana Tim Sheehy will get $1 million worth of ads in support of his bid, as will Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada Sam Brown. Republican candidates Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania, and Eric Hovde in Wisconsin will each get $1.25 million in ads supporting them.

The digital ads will also air on connected television in the pivotal battleground states.

The buy is part of AFP Action's "firewall strategy" to support candidates to prevent "One Party Progressive rule."

There are 10 different video ads featured in the ad campaign, two for each state.

In one Wisconsin ad titled, "Betrayed," residents detail how the Inflation Reduction Act passed under President Biden has failed them. "Tammy Baldwin spent a trillion dollars in an Inflation Reduction Act. It did not help us," Jackie B. said in a testimonial.

"They put a fancy name on spending money," Dale G. added in the video.

Bobbie S. claimed, "Things have definitely gotten worse. It makes me feel betrayed."

The spot will debut in Wisconsin, targeting Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and boosting her opponent, Republican businessman Eric Hovde.

In a statement on the multi-state ad buy, AFP Action Director Nathan Nascimento said, "Voters are tired of Washington doubling down on failed policy and then handing them the bill. But that’s what every incumbent Senator has done during their time in office — some of them for decades. The pain is very real for Americans still deciding who to vote for in November, but when you look at their record, it’s very clear that Senators Brown, Baldwin, Casey, Rosen, and Tester can’t be trusted to vote the right way when it comes to reducing inflationary spending or securing the border."

"Any one of these Senators were the deciding vote to push the Biden-Harris administration’s massive influx of spending forward, forcing inflation into overdrive – and every single one put their Party ahead of their constituents. Americans across the country are paying the price. The last thing our country can afford is to send these Senators back to Washington for more of the same failed policies," he added.

In a Montana video against Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., David D. claimed, "After 35 years in politics, we are worse off than we were when you started."

"Ohio families are struggling and after three decades, Sherrod Brown’s failed policies caught up with us," a narrator told viewers in a spot against Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Brown campaign spokesperson Matt Keyes told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Bernie Moreno and his special interest allies are attacking Sherrod to distract from Moreno’s record of refusing to pay his own workers the overtime wages they earned and then shredding evidence that a judge ordered him to keep to get out of it. While Sherrod is fighting to lower costs for Ohio workers, Bernie Moreno can’t be trusted and only looks out for himself."

"Career politician" Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is slammed in one of the Nevada ads, with footage of her touting the IRA and claiming "help is on the way."

A Pennsylvania ad similarly hits Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., for his vote in favor of the IRA, with a narrator saying, "Bob Casey isn't working for Pennsylvania families."

Casey spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Bob Casey lowered the cost of insulin and is leading the charge against corporate greed and greedflation, while David McCormick defends corporations that are raking in profits while raising prices on middle class families. David McCormick has the support of the Koch family and his Wall Street billionaire backers, but Bob Casey has the support of working people in Pennsylvania."

The ads also tout the Republican contenders for each Senate seat, promoting each of them as a better solution for struggling families in their respective states.

Campaigns for Tester, Baldwin and Rosen did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

According to AFP Action, it has reached out to more than 7.5 million voters to date this election cycle.