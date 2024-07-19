Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Biden to end campaign

He is the fourth Democratic senator to urge Biden to drop

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
OutKick founder Clay Travis and Fox News contributor Robert Wolf join ‘The Story’ to discuss the ‘incredible volatility’ in the Democratic Party amid calls for President Biden to back out of the 2024 election.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joined Democrats calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race on Friday evening. 

"At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign," he said in a statement on X. 

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is seen during senate votes in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to Brown, "Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban."

"I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me," he added. 

Brown is the fourth Democratic senator to press Biden to step aside and the 34th Congressional Democrat to do so. 

The Ohio Democrat is in a particularly competitive race in November, where he will face Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Trump. 

Non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rated the Ohio Senate race as a "Toss Up," placing it alongside races in Montana, Nevada, and Michigan. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

