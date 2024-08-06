Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers wins Republican Senate primary in Michigan

The race in Michigan will be pivotal to deciding who holds the Senate majority going into the new session

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Michigan Gov. Whitmer, on Vice President Kamala Harris’ veepstakes, says ‘I’m not part of the process’ Video

Michigan Gov. Whitmer, on Vice President Kamala Harris’ veepstakes, says ‘I’m not part of the process’

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire – says she’s staying in Michigan when asked about serving as running mate.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers won the Republican primary for Senate in Michigan on Tuesday and will battle it out in the November election for the state’s open Senate seat. 

Rogers served in the House from 2001-2015. During his tenure in Congress, he was chairman of the Intelligence Committee. 

He faced off against another former Rep. Justin Amash, who aligned himself with more libertarian-leaning politicians. Amash served from 2011-2021.

Amash left the Republican Party in 2019, criticizing the two-party system in particular. He has also been an outspoken voice against former President Trump— which is unusual among elected Republicans. 

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS ‘INVISIBLE’ IN CRITICAL SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN: REPORT

Mike Rogers gestures as he speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (MI) gestures as he speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 16, 2024.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

He is also a Palestinian-American, like many others in the state of Michigan, and has been critical of U.S. funding to Israel. The Michigan Republican primary field was initially much larger, with former Rep. Peter Meijer making a run as well, before ending his bid earlier this year. 

KEY PRIMARIES IN 4 STATES ON TUESDAY TO SET TABLE FOR NOVEMBER SENATE, HOUSE SHOWDOWNS

Businessman Sandy Pensler recently suspended his campaign for the nod and endorsed front-runner Rogers at a Trump rally in Michigan. Trump endorsed Rogers in the primary in March. 

Justin Amash

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., is seen on the House steps of the Capitol on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rogers will now take on the winner of Tuesdays Democrat primary in the November general election, in what will be pivotal race to determine whether Republicans will hold the Senate majority and by how many seats. Non-Partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rated the race as a "Toss Up" alongside races in Montana, Ohio, and Nevada.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics