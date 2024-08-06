Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers wins Republican Senate primary in Michigan

Former Rep. Mike Rogers won the Republican primary for Senate in Michigan on Tuesday and will battle it out in the November election for the state’s open Senate seat.

Rogers served in the House from 2001-2015. During his tenure in Congress, he was chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

He faced off against another former Rep. Justin Amash, who aligned himself with more libertarian-leaning politicians. Amash served from 2011-2021.

Amash left the Republican Party in 2019, criticizing the two-party system in particular. He has also been an outspoken voice against former President Trump— which is unusual among elected Republicans.

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS ‘INVISIBLE’ IN CRITICAL SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN: REPORT

He is also a Palestinian-American, like many others in the state of Michigan, and has been critical of U.S. funding to Israel. The Michigan Republican primary field was initially much larger, with former Rep. Peter Meijer making a run as well, before ending his bid earlier this year.

KEY PRIMARIES IN 4 STATES ON TUESDAY TO SET TABLE FOR NOVEMBER SENATE, HOUSE SHOWDOWNS

Businessman Sandy Pensler recently suspended his campaign for the nod and endorsed front-runner Rogers at a Trump rally in Michigan. Trump endorsed Rogers in the primary in March.

Rogers will now take on the winner of Tuesdays Democrat primary in the November general election, in what will be pivotal race to determine whether Republicans will hold the Senate majority and by how many seats. Non-Partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rated the race as a "Toss Up" alongside races in Montana, Ohio, and Nevada.