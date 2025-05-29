Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Trade

Federal judge blocks 5 Trump tariff executive orders

US District judge rules International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize imposed tariffs

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Federal court torpedoes Trump tariffs: 'Reckless in the extreme' Video

Federal court torpedoes Trump tariffs: 'Reckless in the extreme'

Fox News' Alexandria Hoff provides details on a federal court's ruling that blocks President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt weighs in and discusses the decision to 'aggressively' pull Chinese student visas.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sided with a Chicago-area toy company on Thursday, blocking five executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that imposed tariffs on Chinese imports.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras determined the International Economic Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize Trump to impose the tariffs in his executive orders.

Contreras granted a motion for a preliminary injunction, filed by the toy company, Learning Resources, Inc., which will be stayed for 14 days in case the administration decides to appeal the decision.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump defended his tariff policy in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, saying that he would reach out to CEOs like Jeff Bezos if he has disagreements over their response to tariffs or other issues.  (NBC News)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS: COMPANIES THAT WILL INVEST $1B OR MORE IN THE US

Trump announced his "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariff plan on April 2, imposing a 10% baseline tariff on all countries.

In certain countries, hostile negotiations led to even higher levies, with taxes on Chinese imports reaching 145%.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2025, in New York City. As President Trump's escalating trade war and fresh signs of reinvigorated inflation concern investors, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped more than 700 points or nearly 1.7%. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2025, in New York City. As President Trump's escalating trade war and fresh signs of reinvigorated inflation concern investors, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped more than 700 points or nearly 1.7%.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, said in April the third-generation family business that had been manufacturing in China for four decades would face an almost 98% increase in its tariff bill.

He said the $2.3 million the company paid in 2024 would jump to $100.2 million in 2025. 

AMAZON DENIES TARIFF PRICING PLAN THAT WHITE HOUSE CALLED 'HOSTILE AND POLITICAL'

"I wish I had $100 million," Woldenberg wrote in a statement. "Honest to God, no exaggeration: It feels like the end of days."

China produces 97% of America’s imported baby carriages, 96% of its artificial flowers and umbrellas, 95% of its fireworks, 93% of its children’s coloring books and 90% of its combs, according to a report from the Macquarie investment bank.

Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent

Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent is seen before a meeting with Chinese officials on tariffs in Geneva on May 10, 2025.  (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

GROCERY GIANT WARNS ITS SUPPLIERS THAT SUPERMARKET WON'T BE ACCEPTING TARIFF-RELATED PRICE HIKES

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled the administration overstepped its authority over tariffs under IEEPA.

"The Constitution assigns Congress the exclusive powers to ‘lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises,’ and to ‘regulate Commerce with foreign Nations,’" the court wrote in its opinion. "The question in the two cases before the court is whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 ('IEEPA') delegates these powers to the President in the form of authority to impose unlimited tariffs on goods from nearly every country in the world."

Three judges, appointed by former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and Trump, found IEEPA did not "confer such unbounded authority."

Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled Make America Wealthy Again at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2025. Trump geared up to unveil sweeping new tariffs in a move that threatens to ignite a devastating global trade war.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE PRAISED FOR SIGNALS HE MIGHT COOL TARIFF FIGHT, WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL PRAISES

The Trump administration appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is unclear what goods will be subject to tariffs in the meantime, Reuters reported.

"Foreign countries’ nonreciprocal treatment of the United States has fueled America’s historic and persistent trade deficits," White House spokesperson Kush Desai told FOX Business after the decision. "These deficits have created a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base — facts that the court did not dispute." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency," Desai added. "President Trump pledged to put America First, and the Administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis and restore American Greatness."

FOX Business' Greg Wehner and Bill Mears, and Reuters contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics