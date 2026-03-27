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Kash Patel

FBI says 'malicious actors' targeted Patel's personal email, Iran-based hacking group claims responsibility

State Department offers $10 million reward for information about Handala Hack Team in Iran

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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An FBI spokesperson told Fox News the agency is aware of "malicious actors" targeting FBI Director Patel’s personal email information and has taken "all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks."

The FBI noted the information in question is "historical in nature" and does not involve government information.

The Handala Hack Team, an Iran-linked hacking group, has claimed responsibility.

The State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team — a group that has frequently targeted U.S. government officials. 

"Consistent with President Trump's Cyber Strategy for America, the FBI will continue to pursue the actors responsible, support victims, and share actionable intelligence in defense of networks," the FBI spokesperson said. "We encourage anyone who experiences a cyber breach, or has information related to malicious cyber activity, to contact their local FBI field office."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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