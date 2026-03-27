FBI says 'malicious actors' targeted Patel's personal email, Iran-based hacking group claims responsibility

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An FBI spokesperson told Fox News the agency is aware of "malicious actors" targeting FBI Director Patel’s personal email information and has taken "all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks."

The FBI noted the information in question is "historical in nature" and does not involve government information.

The Handala Hack Team, an Iran-linked hacking group, has claimed responsibility.

The State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team — a group that has frequently targeted U.S. government officials.

"Consistent with President Trump's Cyber Strategy for America, the FBI will continue to pursue the actors responsible, support victims, and share actionable intelligence in defense of networks," the FBI spokesperson said. "We encourage anyone who experiences a cyber breach, or has information related to malicious cyber activity, to contact their local FBI field office."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.