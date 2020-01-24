Alex Hogan currently serves as a general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in January 2020.Read More

Before her role at FNC, Hogan served as a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor for independent television station WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this capacity, Hogan covered various breaking news stories, including the trial of Bill Cosby, the 2017 Cosmo Dinardo murders and the 2018 Allentown car bombing. Previously, Hogan worked as a general assignment reporter for CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV covering the Altoona, State College and Johnston, Pennsylvania areas.

Hogan got her start in the industry interning for Bloomberg TV where she field produced and contributed to the weekend version of Bloomberg Intelligence's Equity Market Minute. She also interned at NBC O&O WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., where she assisted with coverage of local debates, hearings and the 2014 Navy Yard Shooting Remembrance.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Hogan holds a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and was awarded a regional Emmy award for her work at the school's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. Born and raised in Switzerland, Hogan is multilingual and has lived in Spain, Israel and seven states across the United States.