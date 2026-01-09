Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

FBI

FBI names Christopher Raia co-deputy director after Dan Bongino's departure

Raia, who ran the bureau's NYC field office, starts Monday and will share the position with Andrew Bailey

By Brie Stimson , David Spunt , Bill Mears , Jake Gibson Fox News
close
FBI’s New York boss vows to crush gangs operating in AOC’s 'red-light' district Video

FBI’s New York boss vows to crush gangs operating in AOC’s 'red-light' district

Christopher Raia, the FBI’s assistant director for New York, has vowed to dismantle gangs tied to drug trafficking, prostitution and human trafficking along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York City.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI veteran Christopher Raia has been named co-deputy director of the federal law enforcement agency, the bureau confirmed Friday to Fox News Digital.

Raia, who runs the bureau's New York City field office, will move to Washington, D.C., and begin his job on Monday, and will serve as co-deputy director with Andrew Bailey.

Raia’s elevation comes after Dan Bongino announced he was leaving the position and returning to "civilian life." His last day on the job was Jan. 3.

Bongino was a conservative commentator and podcaster before President Donald Trump nominated him for the position.

DAN BONGINO OFFICIALLY LEAVES FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ROLE AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR, RETURNS TO ‘CIVILIAN LIFE’

Christopher Raia stands next to FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference

FBI veteran Christopher G. Raia, left, has been named co-deputy director of the law enforcement agency, the FBI confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"It’s been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump," Bongino wrote on X last Saturday. "It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director [Kash] Patel, and to serve you, the American people. See you on the other side."

Bongino made the announcement he was leaving last month, thanking Trump, Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi "for the opportunity to serve with purpose."

BONDI, PATEL TAP MISSOURI AG AS ADDITIONAL FBI CO-DEPUTY DIRECTOR ALONGSIDE BONGINO

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino speaks from a lecturn.

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino left earlier this month.  (Reuters/Jessica Koscielniak)

Bongino and Bondi had previously clashed over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, with a source telling Fox News over the summer he had considered resigning over the Justice Department’s handling of the situation.

Christopher Raia appointed FBI Deputy Director speaks at press conference

Raia is currently the head of the FBI's New York office.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino didn’t give a reason for his resignation less than a year after he started as deputy director, but Trump said last month the 51-year-old "wants to go back to his show."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue