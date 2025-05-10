FBI Deputy Director Bongino: Illegal alien criminals and child predators are next in ongoing crackdown

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared a detailed update Saturday about the bureau's operations, making clear the agency is focused on removing dangerous criminals and protecting children.

In a post on X, Bongino outlined several priorities and took aim at what he called misleading media coverage of the FBI’s work.

"The workforce has been working overtime on task force operations to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the country. The work continues," Bongino wrote. "If you came here illegally to prey on our citizens, your days here are numbered."

He said these operations are only getting started and will ramp up in the coming weeks.

RUBIO JUST GOT AN ADDITIONAL JOB IN TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION — AND HE'S NOT THE ONLY ONE WEARING MULTIPLE HATS

"These removal and incarceration operations will dramatically change the crime landscape in the country when combined with the administration’s laser-focus on sealing the border shut," he added.

Bongino also pointed to a new initiative focused on protecting children from predators.

"Crimes against children are a priority for the workforce. Operation ‘Restoring Justice,’ where we locked up child predators and 764 subjects, in every part of the country, is just the beginning," he said. "We are going to take your freedom if you take away a child’s innocence."

He promised more enforcement efforts to come and warned those targeting children to "think twice."

205 ARRESTED IN FBI CHILD SEX OPERATION, PATEL AND BONDI ANNOUNCE

Bongino addressed the FBI’s efforts to respond to Congress and the public about several high-profile cases. These include the attack on Rep. Steve Scalise, the Nashville school shooting, the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the origins of COVID-19. He also mentioned the ongoing work with the Department of Justice in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"There are voluminous amounts of downloaded child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with," he wrote. "There are also victims’ statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly, but I do understand the public’s desire to get the information out there."

He also responded to what he described as false stories being spread by some in the media and came to the defense of FBI Director Patel.

"He spends anywhere between 10 to 12 hours in the office attending meetings with everyone from foreign heads of law enforcement to our counter-terror teams," Bongino wrote. "Any assertion otherwise is a verifiable lie designed to stop our reforms and fracture your trust. I will die on this hill. You are being clearly lied to by people with an agenda, and it’s not your agenda."

He closed by thanking the public for its attention and encouraged Americans to keep watching the FBI’s progress.

"God bless America, and all those who defend Her," he wrote.

Dan Bongino began his law enforcement career with the New York Police Department in 1995. He joined the United States Secret Service in 1999 and later served on the elite Presidential Protective Division for presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After leaving government service, Bongino ran for office as a Republican in Maryland and Florida. Bongino also hosted a Saturday night show on Fox News Channel from 2021 to 2023.

He is the author of several books, including "Life Inside the Bubble," a memoir about his time in the Secret Service.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.