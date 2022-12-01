Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

FBI denies purging conservative employees in letter to Jim Jordan

Jordan may escalate his FBI probe once taking control of the House Judiciary Committee

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The FBI denied accusations from Republicans on Capitoll Hill that it has purged conservative employees from its ranks under President Biden's administration on Thursday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has sent a slew of letters to the FBI alleging the organization has become a tool of the Biden administration and, among other things, had removed conservative employees from their posts over their political views. Jill Tyson, the FBI's assistant director of its Office of Congressional Affairs, responded with her own letter Thursday.

"The FBI has strong procedures in place to promote accountability when an FBI employee strays from their obligations—including employee actions that create the appearance of political, social, or other bias," she wrote in response to the purging allegation, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Punchbowl News.

"The FBI takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and that includes taking seriously our responsibility to FBI employees who make protected disclosures under the whistleblower regulations," she added of the whistleblower who Jordan said he contacted.

FBI MISCATEGORIZING CASES RELATED TO JAN 6 TO BOLSTER CLAIMS OF DOMESTIC EXTREMISM CRISIS IN US: WHISTLEBLOWER

Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2022.

Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in during a hearing before Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Aug. 4, 2022.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in during a hearing before Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Aug. 4, 2022. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Tyson went on to slap back at Jordan's allegations that the FBI was biasing its enforcement against conservatives as well.

"It is important to emphasize that allegations against one or a very small number of employees do not reflect a widespread political bias or a lack of objectivity by the FBI’s 38,000 employees who perform their jobs objectively, rigorously, and with professionalism," she wrote. "Nor do such allegations fairly call into question the FBI’s motivations and actions to fulfill its mission, which reflect the collective judgment and effort of our workforce."

FBI LABELED VETERAN-LED DISASTER ORGANIZATION A ‘TERROR’ GROUP OVER GOVERNMENT CRITICISM, WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS

Jordan is poised to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when Republicans take control of the chamber on Jan. 3. He has already requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and others voluntarily testify before the committee.

He may subpoena their presence in the coming Congress, however.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the investigation of former President Trump, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the investigation of former President Trump, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Under Jordan, the committee is set to continue an investigation into the Biden administration’s "misuse of federal criminal and counterterrorism resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings" after Jordan said whistleblowers shared information that the White House "colluded with the National School Boards Association to manufacture a pretext for the use of federal law enforcement authorities against parents."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The FBI is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions," Jordan told Wray in a letter last month "Committee Republicans intend to continue to examine the politicization and bias at the FBI, including into the 118th Congress if necessary."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics