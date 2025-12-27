FBI ramps up counter-drone efforts as Patel warns of growing threats from criminals, terrorists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday that the Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to combat the growing threat posed by drones used by criminal networks, terrorist groups and foreign adversaries, launching a new national training program to help law enforcement detect and stop unlawful drone activity.

Patel said the bureau has invested significant time and resources this year into modernizing its capabilities to counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

"Unmanned aircrafts are increasingly exploited by criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors — making the counter UAS program a critical area for the FBI to modernize and adapt to stay ahead of the threat," Patel wrote on X.

Patel said President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June that led to the creation of a National Counter-UAS Training Center, which the FBI operates out of its Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

The FBI director said the new training center prepares law enforcement to safely detect, identify, track and mitigate unlawful drone activity when legally authorized, in compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress this year.

Patel said the facility will play a key role in preparing security operations for major upcoming events in the U.S., including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"This is an investment that will pay huge dividends for America’s national security in the years to come," he added.

Patel's post underscores how the FBI is making counter-drone operations a top modernization priority, framing drones as an evolving national security threat.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on X Saturday that the "drone threat isn’t in the future, it’s in the now," adding that the Trump administration was taking action to adapt to a "new threat ecosystem."

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission announced it would ban new foreign-made drones due to national security concerns.

The FCC added UAS and their critical components made in China and other foreign countries to its "covered list" that includes equipment determined to pose an "unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security and the safety of Americans.

