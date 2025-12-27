Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI ramps up counter-drone efforts as Patel warns of growing threats from criminals, terrorists

Kash Patel says new National Counter-UAS Training Center will prepare security for 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Kash Patel: FBI's focus is on preventing future acts of terrorism Video

Kash Patel: FBI's focus is on preventing future acts of terrorism

FBI Director Kash Patel discusses the investigation into the shooting of two National Guard members, migrant vetting and more on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday that the Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to combat the growing threat posed by drones used by criminal networks, terrorist groups and foreign adversaries, launching a new national training program to help law enforcement detect and stop unlawful drone activity.

Patel said the bureau has invested significant time and resources this year into modernizing its capabilities to counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

"Unmanned aircrafts are increasingly exploited by criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors — making the counter UAS program a critical area for the FBI to modernize and adapt to stay ahead of the threat," Patel wrote on X.

Patel said President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June that led to the creation of a National Counter-UAS Training Center, which the FBI operates out of its Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL SAYS BUREAU RAMPING UP AI TO COUNTER DOMESTIC, GLOBAL THREATS

FBI Director Patel And Eastern District U.S. Attorney Nocella Holds News Conference On Major Illegal Sports Gambling Schemes

FBI Director Kash Patel said Dec. 27 the Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to combat the growing threat posed by drones used by criminal networks, terrorist groups and foreign adversaries. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The FBI director said the new training center prepares law enforcement to safely detect, identify, track and mitigate unlawful drone activity when legally authorized, in compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress this year.

Patel said the facility will play a key role in preparing security operations for major upcoming events in the U.S., including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"This is an investment that will pay huge dividends for America’s national security in the years to come," he added.

TRUMP ADMIN CUTS RED TAPE ON COMMERCIAL DRONES TO COMPETE WITH CHINA'S DOMINANCE OF THE MARKET

A drone is seen in the sky

FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday that unmanned aircraft "are increasingly exploited by criminals, terrorists and hostile foreign actors." (Reuters)

Patel's post underscores how the FBI is making counter-drone operations a top modernization priority, framing drones as an evolving national security threat.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on X Saturday that the "drone threat isn’t in the future, it’s in the now," adding that the Trump administration was taking action to adapt to a "new threat ecosystem."

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission announced it would ban new foreign-made drones due to national security concerns.

Kash Patel speaks in Congressional hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel said a new National Counter-UAS Training Center will play a key role in preparing security operations for major upcoming events in the U.S. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The FCC added UAS and their critical components made in China and other foreign countries to its "covered list" that includes equipment determined to pose an "unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security and the safety of Americans.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

