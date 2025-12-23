FCC announces ban on new Chinese-made drones over national security concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Monday that it would ban new foreign-made drones, citing national security concerns.

The FCC said it was adding uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and their critical components made in China and other foreign countries to its "covered list" that features equipment that has been determined to pose an "unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security and the safety of Americans. Specific drones or components would be exempt if the Pentagon or Department of Homeland Security determined they did not pose such risks.

The distinction prohibits the products from being sold or imported in the U.S. The order does not apply to technology that has already been sold in the U.S.

The agency said that allowing foreign-made UAS and component parts to be sold in the U.S. "undermines the resiliency of our UAS industrial base, increases the risk to our national airspace, and creates a potential for large-scale attacks during large gatherings," citing upcoming events such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors have intensified their weaponization of these technologies, creating new and serious threats to our homeland," the FCC said in its notice.

The announcement comes a year after a defense bill was adopted that raised national security concerns about Chinese-made drones, which have been used in farming, mapping, law enforcement and filmmaking.

The bill called for stopping two Chinese companies — DJI and Autel — from selling new drones in the U.S. if a review found they posed a risk to U.S. national security.

A spokesperson for DJI said in a statement that it is "disappointed" by the FCC’s decision and that "no information has been released regarding what information was used" in the government's determination to add its drones and component parts to the covered list.

"Concerns about DJI’s data security have not been grounded in evidence and instead reflect protectionism, contrary to the principles of an open market," the statement said.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party praised the FCC's move, saying it "strongly supports" the decision.

"It will help safeguard our national security, protect the American people, and wind down the unacceptable national security threat posed by DJI and other Chinese drones," the committee wrote on X.

"Taken together with the Administration’s recent executive actions to accelerate domestic drone commercialization, this sends an unmistakable signal to American industry: The U.S. is open for drone innovation—and American manufacturing will be rewarded," it added.

Arthur Erickson, chief executive officer and co-founder of the Texas-based drone-making company Hylio, told The Associated Press that the departure of DJI would provide more opportunity for American companies like his to grow. He said new investments are coming in to help him boost production of spray drones, which farmers use to fertilize their fields, and it will bring down prices.

But Erickson also called it "crazy" and "unexpected" that the FCC would expand the restrictions to all foreign-made drones and their components.

"The way it's written is a blanket statement," Erickson said. "There's a global-allied supply chain. I hope they will clarify that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.