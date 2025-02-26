Fat Joe praises Trump healthcare executive order after backing Harris in 2024

Rapper Fat Joe, who backed then-Vice President Kamala Harris for president last year, hailed President Donald Trump's move to sign an executive order on healthcare price transparency.

But in his statement about the order, the entertainer did not specifically mention Trump by name.

"Today marks a brighter future in America now that an executive order on healthcare price transparency has been signed," Fat Joe declared in Tuesday posts on social media.

"This issue was never about politics for me, it was about doing the right thing for every patient, worker, employer, and union across the country. The American healthcare system had been robbing all of us by hiding their prices and charging whatever they wanted. It was un-American and unethical. Now, we can celebrate this huge victory and a big thank you to @PowertoPatnts and all that supported"

Trump's order seeks to bolster an order he previously issued during his first term.

"Pursuant to Executive Order 13877 of June 24, 2019 (Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First), my Administration issued paradigm-shifting regulations to put patients first by requiring hospitals and health plans to deliver meaningful price information to the American people," Trump's new order declares.

He asserted that former President Joe Biden's "Administration failed to take sufficient steps to fully enforce my Administration’s requirement that would end the opaque nature of drug prices by ensuring health plans publicly post the true prices they pay for prescription drugs."

The order calls for the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services secretaries to seek to swiftly "implement and enforce the healthcare price transparency regulations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13877 …"

Trump's Labor Secretary pick, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.