Fat Joe praises Trump healthcare executive order after backing Harris in 2024

'This issue was never about politics for me ...' Fat Joe noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rapper Fat Joe, who backed then-Vice President Kamala Harris for president last year, hailed President Donald Trump's move to sign an executive order on healthcare price transparency.  

But in his statement about the order, the entertainer did not specifically mention Trump by name.

"Today marks a brighter future in America now that an executive order on healthcare price transparency has been signed," Fat Joe declared in Tuesday posts on social media.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO MAKE HEALTHCARE PRICES ‘TRANSPARENT’

Left: Fat Joe; Center: Kamala Harris; Right: Donald Trump

Left: Fat Joe backstage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025; Center: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Right: President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 (Left: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images; Center:  Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images; Right: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This issue was never about politics for me, it was about doing the right thing for every patient, worker, employer, and union across the country. The American healthcare system had been robbing all of us by hiding their prices and charging whatever they wanted. It was un-American and unethical. Now, we can celebrate this huge victory and a big thank you to @PowertoPatnts and all that supported"

Trump's order seeks to bolster an order he previously issued during his first term. 

CHRIS ‘MAD DOG’ RUSSO RIPS ‘NONSENSE’ ICE CUBE, FAT JOE WORLD SERIES PERFORMANCES: ‘GIVE ME A BASEBALL GAME!’

Fat Joe with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024

U.S. musician Fat Joe speaks with Vice President Kamala Harris during a roundtable conversation about marijuana reform and criminal justice reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Pursuant to Executive Order 13877 of June 24, 2019 (Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First), my Administration issued paradigm-shifting regulations to put patients first by requiring hospitals and health plans to deliver meaningful price information to the American people," Trump's new order declares.

He asserted that former President Joe Biden's "Administration failed to take sufficient steps to fully enforce my Administration’s requirement that would end the opaque nature of drug prices by ensuring health plans publicly post the true prices they pay for prescription drugs."

The order calls for the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services secretaries to seek to swiftly "implement and enforce the healthcare price transparency regulations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13877 …"

5 MISTAKES THAT DOOMED KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

VP Harris holds marijuana policy roundtable with rapper Fat Joe Video

Trump's Labor Secretary pick, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. 

