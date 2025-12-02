Far-left firebrand ‘refused’ to pay high-end condo payments despite spending spree on luxury hotels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Progressive firebrand and rumored Senate candidate Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has had an unpaid lien balance of over $3,000 against her luxury condo in Dallas for over a year, according to county records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

A notice of a lien filed on April 11, 2024, which is publicly available on the Dallas County Clerk’s website, shows that Crockett owes the Westside Condominium Association a total of $3,047.79.

The notice said that Crockett "is in default in her obligation for payment of assessments and has failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse, despite demand upon her, to pay the Association assessments and related charges properly levied against the Property."

The lien gives the Westside Condominium Association in Dallas a legal claim on the unit, preventing Crockett from selling or transferring the property until the debt is paid.

The Dallas County Clerk’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that there is no record of the lien being released, indicating Crockett has still not paid the overdue amount.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office regarding the outstanding lien but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Crockett purchased the condominium, which is just north of downtown Dallas, in May 2014, according to county records. She is registered to vote at the address.

According to a Homes.com listing for Westside Condominiums, the complex is a gated community that offers residents a "refreshing retreat" and "comfort and convenience in a secure setting." The complex is complete with a pool, clubhouse, sleek kitchens and bathrooms "designed with spa-like features."

The complex’s HOA fees range from $222 to $403 and include all facilities, structure maintenance, sewer and water, according to the listing.

"The more we learn about Jasmine Crockett, the more clear it is that she’s the worst possible candidate to run for Senate in Texas," a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked with campaigns across the country, told Fox News Digital. "Recent weeks have shown she’s just not ready for primetime."

Crockett recently raised eyebrows over her Federal Election Commission filings that showed she spent nearly $75,000 of donor money on luxury hotels, transportation and security this year in cities across the U.S.

Crockett’s filings show luxury hotel and transportation expenses in Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles, among other major cities, despite representing Texas' 30th Congressional District, which includes Dallas.

In total, Crockett’s filings show her campaign spending $25,748.87 since January on high-end hotels and limousine services.

The hotel expenses include $4,175.01 at the Ritz-Carlton and $2,304.79 at The Luxury Collection. Other hotel expenses include $5,326.52 to the West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles, $1,173.92 to the Times Square Edition in New York City, over $2,000 to the Cosmopolitan and Aria resort in Las Vegas and $2,703.14 to the Edgartown Inn and $3,160.93 at The Coco, both in Martha’s Vineyard.

Additionally, Crockett’s campaign paid Chicago-based limousine service Transportation 4 U $2,728.00 for travel, as well as $2,310.30 to DCA Car LLC, a premium car and limousine service, and $1,254.00 to Bay Area Limousine.

In that same time frame, Crockett’s campaign also spent nearly $50,000 on security expenses despite repeatedly calling for defunding the police. In 2021, while Crockett was serving in the Texas House of Representatives, she said, "The Defund movement seeks to actually bring about healing and finally invest in our communities to make them safer, addressing the root causes of crime and by allowing the professionals to do their respective jobs. Defund is about finally being smart on crime. Defund is about lightening the load for our offices of all things they didn't sign up for. Defund is about finally being fiscally responsible when it comes to policing in this state."

Crockett, who is one of the most recognizable and outspoken members of the Democratic Party, has also been embroiled in several controversies this year. Perhaps most notably, she garnered widespread condemnation for attacking Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, calling him "Governor Hot Wheels."

She has said she is "seriously weighing" a possible run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. She is expected to announce her decision on Dec. 8, according to the San Antonio Current.

Cornyn, who is running to serve a fifth term, is in a bitter primary battle against Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston-area Rep. Wesley Hunt.