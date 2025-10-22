Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett weighs Senate bid after redistricting threatens House seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Wednesday she would "strongly consider" a run for the U.S. Senate, telling SiriusXM’s "The Lurie Daniel Favors Show" that recent polling suggests she would be a top contender in the Texas Democratic primary.

During the interview, Favors asked Crockett about her district redrawn by the Texas legislature and whether she planned to continue running to represent her new district.

Crockett said she had no idea where she might run, noting that she and her team are waiting for the court to issue a final ruling on whether the new district lines will go into effect. If the lines change, she said, she will be moved to another district.

"The other option is every other day there's a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, and I am looking, because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," Crockett said.

"The primary is the primary. That's cool. But, you gotta win in general, so we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate," she added.

Crockett said she does not put much stock in traditional polling, arguing it fails to capture voters who don’t typically participate in elections. She added that both Barack Obama and President Donald Trump succeeded by inspiring nontraditional voters, saying pollsters often overlook those who might be motivated to vote for the first time.

She said the key to winning in Texas is not relying on the existing electorate but expanding it. Crockett told the host she is studying polling data to identify which demographics could be mobilized and said that if she believes the electorate can be broadened enough, she would "strongly consider" entering the U.S. Senate race.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s team for comment on the matter.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed a new congressional map into law in August, securing an additional five Republican-leaning U.S. House districts ahead of competitive midterm elections expected in 2026.

The Republican-controlled Texas House and Senate passed the new map through their respective chambers last week, following weeks of Lone Star State Democrats breaking quorum and fleeing the state to avoid a redistricting vote.

Crockett’s comments come after a year of statements that have drawn controversy.

Last month, she was a guest on CNN’s "The Arena" when she said critics who believe "Hitler" and "fascist" comparisons contribute to political violence were "absolutely wrong."

Host Kasie Hunt asked Crockett during the show to respond to critics who pointed fingers at Democrats who use those terms and asked whether she thought they contribute to political violence.

"They’re absolutely wrong," Crockett said. "Here’s the reality: They don’t want the American people to know any forms of history. We know that there was news out today about the president going after yet more historical information.

"The reality is that when we look at what is taking place, when you look at an authoritarian, and what they do is they try to basically say you have to do whatever the government says, even if that means that your personal freedoms are going to be subjected to whatever we say, whether it’s right or wrong. Right now, our personal freedoms are constantly under attack," she said.

Crockett also appeared to mock Abbott, who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, while speaking at a Human Rights Campaign event in March.

"Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

The remark resurfaced as Crockett was already facing heavy criticism for other recent statements calling for Elon Musk to be "taken down" and for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to be "knocked over the head, like hard."

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo, Deirdre Heavey and Alex Miller contributed to this report.