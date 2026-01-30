Famed filmmaker presses Democrats to put 'citizen-led' presidential primary first

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEWFIELDS, N.H. — Ken Burns, the esteemed filmmaker whose popular documentaries chronicle American history and culture, has a message for the Democratic Party.

Burns is urging Democrats to restore his home state of New Hampshire as the lead-off primary in the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2028 presidential nominating calendar.

New Hampshire had held the lead-off presidential primary for both Democrats and Republicans for a century, and while the GOP adhered to tradition in the last race for the White House, the DNC upended their calendar, placing South Carolina ahead of the Granite State.

The move was an unwanted distraction for Democrats during the 2024 primaries, and the DNC is now starting to discuss which states will lead off its 2028 calendar, when the party aims to win back the White House in the race to succeed term-limited Republican President Donald Trump.

Burns, who lives in the small southwestern New Hampshire town of Walpole, wrote a letter to the DNC’s Rules & Bylaws Committee, which oversees the party’s primary calendar, on the eve of that panel's meeting in Puerto Rico to begin considering applications by New Hampshire and nearly a dozen states to hold an early primary in 2028.

"I'm writing to you today both as a Granite Stater who has witnessed firsthand how New Hampshire's First in the Nation Primary has helped move our democracy forward, and a historical filmmaker who, in this particularly challenging moment, is concerned for the future of our country and believes that New Hampshire's citizen-led, First in the Nation primary remains indispensable for this moment," Burns wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the letter, which was first reported by WMUR-TV in New Hampshire, Burns emphasized, "I know of no people better suited to help begin the journey to maintain true freedom, to re-light that sacred fire, than the people of the Live Free or Die State. That's why we need New Hampshire's citizen-led, First in the Nation Primary, where everyday people can be heard. For in the strength of everyday citizens, there is no better or equal hope in our world."

Longtime New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley, who's a member of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee and is attending the meeting in Puerto Rico, told Fox News Digital that "Ken Burns is a beloved, internationally respected storyteller of America. Ken is trusted, he knows his stuff, he speaks with such clarity and authority that he gets people to sit up and listen."

"Ken makes a powerful statement in support of New Hampshire’s presidential primary that will resonate with my colleagues," Buckley predicted.

National Democrats for years had knocked both Iowa — whose caucuses for 50 years led off the party’s nominating calendar until 2024 — and New Hampshire as unrepresentative of the party as a whole because the states have largely white populations with few major urban areas. Nevada and South Carolina, which in recent cycles voted third and fourth on the calendar, are much more diverse than either Iowa or New Hampshire. Nevada and South Carolina were added to the Democratic calendar two decades ago to increase the diversity of the early states’ electorate.

But New Hampshire Democrats have long pushed back, saying the state’s rich tradition of grassroots, retail politics, its well-informed electorate, its high percentage of voter participation and its longtime status as a key general election swing state make it the perfect locale to hold the first-in-the-nation primary.

After the DNC removed New Hampshire from the top of their 2024 calendar, putting the state second along with Nevada, the Granite State still moved to the head of the line. Adhering to a nearly half-century-old law that mandates the Granite State to hold the first presidential primary a week ahead of any similar contest, New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan scheduled the Democratic and GOP presidential primary contests for Jan. 23, 2024.

The Democratic contest, which was held before South Carolina and Nevada, ended up being an unsanctioned election, with the DNC banning the state's delegates from attending that summer's nominating convention. The DNC later made peace with New Hampshire, and reinstated their convention delegates.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee isn't expected to decide on the 2028 calendar until later this year.

The rival Republican National Committee, as Fox News Digital first reported last week, at its winter meeting took the first formal step in keeping the GOP's 2028 calendar the same, with the Iowa caucuses kicking off the nominating process followed by New Hampshire's primary.