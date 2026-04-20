Falwell: 'If you hold Biblical values' you will vote 'no' on Virginia redistricting

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Opponents of Virginia’s redistricting referendum hitting ballot boxes on Tuesday got an assist from on high after the son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell spoke out on the "Biblical values" behind opposing the controversial measure.

Falwell, chancellor of Liberty University in Lynchburg and pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church (founded by his father), has been a prominent conservative religious voice for decades.

In remarks shared by Virginia Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, Falwell told congregants that while he has never and will never advise anyone on who to vote for or against, Tuesday’s ballot measure is not to be ignored.

"Tuesday is an election day here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It shouldn't be, but it is. And we have an election coming up. There's no body on the ballot. There are no individuals running for any office. It is simply a decision that was made by some people in Richmond to subvert the common way and the right way to do things," Falwell said.

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Falwell explained how redistricting proponents crafted the ballot language to say that a "yes" vote would "restore fairness" and that their definition of such was to change the congressional makeup of Virginia from 6-5 to 10 "leaning to the liberal [side] and one leaning to the conservative [side]."

"I don't quite think the Restore Fairness is exactly what they're trying to do. I think what they are trying to do is to completely take over."

Falwell underlined that he has only ever encouraged congregants to "vote your values" and described what Biblical values translate to in a political context.

"Today, I'm going to do the exact same thing, but it's a little bit different because today I know that if you hold Biblical values, if you believe in the sanctity of life, if you believe in the right of having this idea that there is man and woman period. If you believe clearly in all the freedoms and the values and the principles upon which this nation was founded, there is only one way to vote on Tuesday and that is to vote no."

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He noted that he expects blowback for speaking out on the topic, adding that he anticipates angry letters and emails.

"I don’t care," Falwell said. "We cannot allow the Commonwealth of Virginia to be taken over by a simple group of people who just simply believe that their way is the only way."

"If we truly believe that voting matters, if we truly believe that our values matter, if you truly believe that we have the right to let our voices be heard, then let your voice be heard and vote."

Walker later praised Falwell for speaking out, calling his decision a "courageous stand."

"Leadership like this matters — speak up and make your voice heard. Vote NO," Walker said.

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At least one respondent to another repost of Falwell’s remarks was, however, nonplussed.

"If pastors like Jonathan Falwell want to start telling people how to vote from the pulpit, then megachurches like Thomas Road Baptist Church should start paying taxes," the critic said.

Falwell succeeded his father, Rev. Jerry Falwell, as senior pastor of Thomas Road in 2007, and became chancellor of Liberty University in 2023.

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Falwell Sr. was leader of the conservative "Moral Majority" during the Reagan era.

Fox News Digital reached out to Falwell and Thomas Road for further comment.