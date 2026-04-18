DAVID MARCUS: Desperate Dems tap Obama to pitch Virginia gerrymandering lies

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As the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation are waking up to the dastardly effort by Democrats to disenfranchise GOP voters with a ridiculous new district map giving them 10 House representatives to just one for Republicans, former President Barack Obama has been tapped to help them lie their way across the finish line.

With voters set to hit the polls on Tuesday, it is Obama coming in from the bullpen to be the closer.

The former president seems to be in more TV ads these days than he was when he was back in his political prime. In his soft, dulcet tones, he tells Virginians that giving Democrats 90% of the Old Dominion's Congressional seats, when over 45% of Virginians are Republicans is to create "fairness."

One can almost see George Orwell giving a sarcastic golf clap.

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He also assures everyone that the measure is temporary, Democrats are only going to disenfranchise working class voters in the south of the state once, and then go back to normal in 2030, you know, unless there is another emergency …

It is telling in many ways that Barack "If You Like Your Doctor, You Can Keep Your Doctor" Obama is the man who the Democrats think is their greatest weapo. One must admit that when it comes to lying and deceit, he does have a way with words.

The lying started before Obama even took office, when he claimed as a candidate that his deep Christian beliefs compelled him to oppose gay marriage, a canard which his top aide David Axelrod would not only eventually admit was a lie, but one that they laughed about.

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And make no mistake, they were laughing at the voters.

Throughout his presidency the lies increased. Obamacare did not let you keep your doctor, the Benghazi attack was not started by a YouTube video, he did really set a red line in Syria on chemical weapons that he failed to defend.

Now, we are also learning from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that Obama played a key role in his administration’s effort to investigate and, let's just be honest, smear Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential race.

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As if all of this was not enough, bringing it all closer to Virginia is Obama’s lying about Trump’s 2017 Charlottesville, speech in which he said there were very fine people on both sides of the Confederate statue debate, and it was contorted to absurdly suggest he supported White supremacists.

One way to know that Obama and the Democrats are lying about redistricting, aside from the fact that their lips are moving, is that they refuse to either show the new map in their advertising, or to mention they are giving themselves a 10-1 advantage instead of the current 6-5 split.

Had Virginia Democrats embraced a more modest plan that gave them an 8-3 advantage, they might have been able to show the map and actually describe what they are doing. But the overreached, and now they can’t.

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So, why do Democrats think it is Obama who can effectively disguise their disgusting power grab as a much-needed act of fairness? Because that has always been his job, to mask radical and dangerous policies as common-sense moderate positions.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Democrats were desperate for the "next JFK," and they eventually kind of found one in Bill Clinton. Today, the party is still searching for its next Obama, but having yet to find one, Barry still must play the part.

One would think that every Democrat with an eye towards the White House, of which there are approximately 8,000, would be stumping in Virginia. After all, they want to be perceived as fighters. So where are they?

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Where are Gavin Newson, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris?

It turns out that Virginia Democrats, led by their radical in moderate clothing Gov. Abigail Spanberger, created a map so unfair, so toxic, that nobody wants to be tied to it except Obama, who will never run for office again.

In the final days of this redistricting election, Democrats are not dipping into their bench, but rather into their hall of fame. It is old timers day every day with Obama suiting up and taking the field.

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Does Obama still have his political magic? The juice to move the needle and get this bloody disenfranchisement of poor, White voters over the top?

Democrats believe he does, and if they win on Tuesday, expect to see a lot more of Obama between now and the 2028 presidential election.