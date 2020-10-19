Woman claims Facebook took down her account after posting about her assault at pro-Trump rally in DC

A woman who marched at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., claims Facebook took down her entire account after she posted about being her alleged assault by Women’s March and Black Lives Matter activists.

Isabella Maria DeLuca, an outreach director for Republicans, said she was demonstrating outside the Supreme Court building to show her support for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She said an older woman approached her and tried to take away her Trump 2020 flag.

"The first woman was a white older woman — she had glasses on, a glittery, bedazzled Black Lives Matter shirt. She looked like she could have been my grandma, honestly," DeLuca told National File.

TRUMP CALLS BIDEN FAMILY 'CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE' AS CROWD CHANTS 'LOCK HIM UP' AT NEVADA RALLY

DeLuca alleged that a second younger woman approached and tried to take her flag. She claimed the younger woman punched her.

DeLuca said she felt reluctant to defend herself because of the age of the first attacker, but was “determined to retrieve the flag when it was snatched.”

DeLuca said was hospitalized and treated with a cervical collar because of the injuries. She shared an image of her injuries on Twitter, writing: “The aftermath of supporting @realDonaldTrump at the Women’s March today!”

Republicans for National Renewal recounted the incident on Facebook later Saturday.

“Our Outreach Director, Isabella DeLuca, was punched, kicked and choked today by Black Lives Matter activists at the DC Women’s March,” the group wrote. “Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization.”

On Sunday DeLuca said Facebook had taken down her entire account after she posted what had happened to her.

A Twitter user posted a video of the alleged assault and appeared to challenge DeLuca’s version of events, claiming that she had been provoking a pro-choice crowd to "cause a commotion" despite an anti-abortion counterprotest supposedly being just 10 feet away.

DeLuca said it was “sad” that she had to come on Twitter and defend herself “to a bunch of disgusting leftists.”

“I didn’t charge at a woman. She stole my flag and I put my hand up to retrieve it from the ground so I didn’t get kicked while I was down,” DeLuca responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to DeLuca with a request for comment.