Trump reveals new WHCA Dinner venue after shooting chaos derailed gala

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President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in July, nearly three months after gunfire abruptly ended this year’s banquet at the Washington Hilton.

"In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th. This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

"It will be a 'HOT' ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built," Trump continued.

The annual dinner has historically been held at the Washington Hilton. Chaos, however, broke out at this year’s banquet when an armed suspect stormed the event in what authorities say was an attempt to assassinate the president. The incident prompted Secret Service agents to rush the president and first lady from the room as guests scrambled for cover, abruptly ending the dinner.

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"I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted. I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out," Trump continued.

The Waldorf Astoria occupies the Old Post Office building, where the Trump Organization previously operated Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. The Trump Organization sold the hotel’s lease rights in 2022.

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Jiang announced the rescheduled date was decided by the White House Correspondents’ Association board in an email to association members, sharing the rescheduled event will be a more "intimate gathering."

"The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures," Jiang stated.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has been on maternity leave, said on X that she will attend the event, writing, "Looking forward to a great night."

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"This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above," Jiang said.

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In May, suspect Cole Allen pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, transporting a firearm across state lines and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for additional comment.