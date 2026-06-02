SEE IT: LA voters split on Pratt's mayoral bid as one issue dominates Election Day

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LOS ANGELES, CA — Outside a Bristol Farms market in LA’s Westchester neighborhood, residents who spoke to Fox News Digital all agreed that homelessness is a top problem facing the city, but disagreed on which mayoral candidate is the right choice to clean it up.

"Love him," Shelley Zuckerman said about reality television star and independent candidate Spencer Pratt, adding that homelessness is a main motivator of her support for the reality TV star’s mayoral run.

"The fact that he's not a politician, so he may or may not be a liar, we don't know that yet, and I know that he wants to do something for L.A. that the politicians have been saying they're going to do and then don't," Zuckerman added. "And I know politics works, that once you get in there you can't always do what you want to do, but at least he's got the passion."

SPENCER PRATT SAYS HIS POLICY WILL FORCE HOMELESS OUT OF LA AND INTO CITIES LIKE SEATTLE

When asked if crime was a motivating factor to vote for Pratt, Zuckerman’s husband Saul responded, "Of course."

The couple says they are supporting Republican Steve Hilton for governor.

Patrick Reynolds, who lives in the neighborhood, said he is "not happy with any of the candidates" and called Pratt a "clown" before saying he voted for incumbent Mayor Karen Bass "a little reluctantly."

Homelessness has been a top-of-mind concern for voters in Los Angeles, and despite Bass being mayor for the last four years, Reynolds said he believes she’s the best choice on that front.

Reynolds, who said he is supporting billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer for governor, spoke at length about the problems with homelessness, including a local park he said has become "too dangerous" to visit in recent years.

KAREN BASS GRILLED OVER BROKEN HOMELESSNESS PROMISE, BLAMES BUREAUCRACY FOR SLOWED PROGRESS

"Homelessness for sure," a woman named Diane, who said she voted for Bass, told Fox News Digital, "That's number one on my list, and I think she's tried very hard to fix that problem. It's a big problem, I know. And I just think she is down to earth. She's not some rich billionaire, which I appreciate."

Diane said she is supporting former Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who served in the Biden administration, for governor because he is a "good guy."

"I like that he is an immigrant and that he has worked his way up in this world," Diane said. "I think he has a good sensibility. I like also that he isn't a billionaire. I can relate to him."

Dan Madden, a resident of nearby Manhattan Beach, told Fox News Digital that if he could vote in LA proper, he’d go with Pratt.

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"That'd be my man," said Madden, who added that he is voting for Hilton for governor. "The last 20 years in Los Angeles has been screwed."

"It's getting worse," Madden said about the homeless situation in the Los Angeles area. "They cleaned up here and there. Spots, especially along the beach, coastline, you see it cleaned up. Two months later, everybody's back."

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Pratt, a registered Republican running as an independent, faces off in a nonpartisan mayoral primary against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, and City Councilmember Nithya Raman, a socialist.

Tuesday's election will determine which two candidates advance to the November general election. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they will automatically be named the next mayor.