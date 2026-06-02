Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Trump names Bill Pulte acting director of national intelligence

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as director of national intelligence Video

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as director of national intelligence

Director of National intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced her resignation following her husband's diagnosis of bone cancer, no immediate replacement is known.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is appointing Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William "Bill" Pulte to serve as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Pulte's leadership at the FHFA and his oversight of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

bill pulte

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte walks outside the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac," Trump wrote.

Trump said Pulte will remain FHFA director and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while serving in the intelligence post.

"Congratulations to Director Pulte!" Trump added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

Close modal

Continue