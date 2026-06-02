FIRST ON FOX: ActBlue board members in hot seat as GOP probes 'serious' misconduct allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Congressional investigators are expanding their probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue, seeking interviews with board members as scrutiny intensifies over the platform's handling of foreign donations.

The GOP chairs of three House committees are requesting that five members of ActBlue’s board sit for transcribed interviews and produce a slew of documents related to their involvement in the payment processor’s response to allegations of donor fraud.

The board members have until June 16 to voluntarily comply with the Republicans’ invitation, according to a copy of the letters reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The letters come as ActBlue is under intense pressure over whether it accurately represented its fraud-prevention practices and handling of foreign donations that may have been routed through the platform into U.S. elections. The Republican-led committees have accused the platform of stonewalling their investigation by withholding documents subpoenaed by the panel and failing to be transparent after learning about the potential misrepresentation of facts.

DEM FUNDRAISING GIANT IN THE HOT SEAT AS GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND ANSWERS OVER DODGED SUBPOENA

"Information produced to the Committees and public reporting indicate that ActBlue’s Board of Directors may have participated in or been aware of this misconduct," House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote in the letters. "Accordingly, we write to request your voluntary cooperation with our oversight."

A spokesperson for ActBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Republicans’ widening probe into ActBlue comes as the group’s embattled CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones, is expected to testify before the House Administration Committee about the platform’s vetting of foreign donations at a June 10 hearing.

"Ms. Wallace-Jones allegedly misled our committee at the outset of our investigation into ActBlue’s fraud prevention standards," Steil previously told Fox News Digital. "It’s past time we set the record straight and got answers for the American people."

Central to those concerns is reporting that ActBlue's own attorneys questioned whether the organization had accurately described some of its fraud-prevention practices to Congress.

According to The New York Times, Covington & Burling, ActBlue’s then-outside counsel, warned Wallace-Jones in early 2025 that she may have given misleading comments to Steil’s committee about how the platform screened potentially illegal contributions, including those from foreign donors.

ActBlue did not immediately clarify that some of its screening procedures for fraudulent donations were not always followed as described to congressional investigators, the outlet reported.

ACTBLUE SCRUTINY FUELS NEW GOP BILLS TO TIGHTEN ELECTION DONATION RULES

ActBlue's new outside counsel later acknowledged in a June 2025 letter that the payment processor strengthened certain donor-screening procedures, months after the board learned of the concerns raised by Covington.

"We saw it as we weren’t going to poke the bear by issuing a correction for things that, frankly, the committee hadn’t necessarily looked at more closely," Kimberly Peeler-Allen, chairwoman of the ActBlue board of directors, told The Times in April.

Peeler-Allen is among the targets of the new round of interview requests.

The Republican chairs are also scrutinizing the board’s response to a wave of high-profile departures and alleged retaliation that occurred following internal concerns that ActBlue may have provided misleading information to Congress.

An ActBlue lawyer had his access to ActBlue’s computer networks cut off after he tried to warn the board about the group’s potential legal jeopardy, The Times reported. According to the outlet, two ActBlue unions later warned the board about current leadership’s association with a "growing pattern of volatility and toxicity" and asserted that the constant turnover was "eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The union noted that ActBlue’s legal and compliance functions had been compromised," the group of Republicans said in the letter. "It is unclear what actions the Board took in response to these serious allegations."

ActBlue has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged. Spokespersons for the payment processor have previously cast the congressional probe as an attempt by Republicans to undermine the group — a key plank of the Democratic Party's financial infrastructure — ahead of November’s midterm elections.