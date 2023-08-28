Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Ex-Ohio Speaker Householder begins 20-year federal prison sentence in Oklahoma

Householder masterminded largest corruption scheme in OH state history

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.

The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history.

He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to Bureau of Prisons records. His attorney, Steven Bradley, said Householder was not granted a request to be released during his appeal.

FORMER OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER LARRY HOUSEHOLDER CONVICTED IN $60M RACKETEERING CASE

Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, were convicted in March of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

Larry Householder

Then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, October 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A jury found Householder masterminded and Borges participated in a $60 million bribery scheme that was secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure Householder's power, elect his allies — and then to pass and defend legislation that delivered a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout of two nuclear plants that were owned by a FirstEnergy affiliate. FirstEnergy also has admitted to its role.

FORMER GOP OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER LARRY HOUSEHOLDER SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR ROLE IN CORRUPTION SCANDAL

Two others and the dark money group pleaded guilty, and a third man charged died by suicide.

Borges, 51, was sentenced to five years, which he is serving at the federal prison in Milan, Michigan, near Ann Arbor, bureau records show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government's investigation remains open.

More from Politics