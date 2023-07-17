Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt appointed to Southwest Airlines board of directors

Blunt served 2 terms as senator before retiring last year

Associated Press
Southwest Airlines has added former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board of directors.

Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. He did not seek re-election last year.

Roy Blunt

Former Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt was appointed Sunday to Southwest Airlines' 15-person board of directors. Blunt retired from the Senate last year and was succeeded by then-Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a fellow Republican. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Since April, Blunt has worked at Husch Blackwell Strategies, a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that also employs his son and former aides. The firm said Blunt would focus on advising clients and did not plan to register as a lobbyist.

Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in prepared remarks that Blunt's experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would be helpful to the airline.

The appointment took effect Sunday. Dallas-based Southwest now has 15 directors.

