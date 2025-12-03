Epstein island compound seen in new photos released by House Dems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced Wednesday that they have "received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors."

"See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors," Oversight Dems wrote on X.

"This production is in response to an Oversight Committee request to the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice for additional information to aid in the ongoing Committee investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes," it added in a statement. "The Committee also received records from J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank. Oversight Democrats intend to release files to the public after review in the days ahead."

President Donald Trump announced in November that he signed legislation green-lighting the Justice Department to release files related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The photos and video released by the House Oversight Dems purportedly show various rooms inside buildings on Little Saint James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as other locations on the island.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act specifically directs the Justice Department to release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, as well as files related to individuals who were referenced in Epstein previous legal cases, details surrounding trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications as they relate to Epstein and any details surrounding the investigation into his death.

Files that include victims' names, child sex abuse materials, classified materials or other materials that could threaten an active investigation may be withheld or redacted by the DOJ.

"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes. We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors. It’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now," House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Ranking Member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said Wednesday in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

"On November 18, 2025, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform sent a request to the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General for documents, communications, and information pertaining to investigations or potential criminal investigations of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell," the Committee said.

"We will continue to release documents and files as we receive them. The survivors deserve justice and the truth. We need the Department of Justice to release all the files, NOW," Garcia added in a post on X.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Emma Colton contributed to this report.