'Stone-cold liar': Top House Dem lashes out at Comer for accusing him of soliciting Epstein donations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., fired back at accusations that he may have had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein or solicited donations from the disgraced financier on Wednesday.

"He’s a stone-cold liar," Jeffries said of James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

The day before, Comer had said the Committee had uncovered communications where fundraisers had tried to arrange a private meeting between Jeffries and Epstein in 2013. According to Comer, the emails had been discovered among the 65,000 pages of recently disclosed documents from the Department of Justice, or DOJ.

EPSTEIN ESTATE HIT WITH NEW HOUSE SUBPOENA FOR 'CLIENT LIST,' CALL LOGS

"I have no idea what James Comer is talking about in terms of anything any prior consultant may have sent," Jeffries added.

Jeffries’ remarks come on the heels of congressional passage of a bill that would require the DOJ to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who died in 2019 while incarcerated on suspicion of having sex-trafficked underage victims, had amassed an impressive social circle including figures like President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and others.

The public has demanded further transparency on whether Epstein used his connections to facilitate illegal sexual encounters for the rich and powerful in return for favors or to secure leverage over them.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES REFUSES THREE TIMES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT APPROPRIATENESS OF PLASKETT'S EPSTEIN MESSAGES

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Tuesday evening in a 427-1 vote. Moments later, the Senate unanimously adopted the bill, sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The files disclosed by the House Oversight Committee aren’t public because of Tuesday's transparency act. They are materials produced by the DOJ in cooperation with requests from the committee. The Transparency Act is expected to release far more files than what the committee has received so far. Circulation has swirled about what prominent figures might get caught up in those more extensive revelations.

Jeffries, who voted for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, expressed anger at the suggestion his name might surface in further disclosures.

"Was that a serious statement from malignant clown James Comer? That I had Jeffrey Epstein over for dinner? That I accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein?"

KHANNA, MASSIE, GREENE URGE SENATE TO PASS EPSTEIN BILL UNCHANGED, WARN OF ‘RECKONING’

"This is all part of an effort to deflect from their failures as a House Majority to deal with the issues of importance to everyday Americans," Jeffries said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Epstein Files Transparency Act gives the DOJ 30 days to comply with the bill’s disclosure requirements.