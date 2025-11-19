Expand / Collapse search
Congress

'Stone-cold liar': Top House Dem lashes out at Comer for accusing him of soliciting Epstein donations

Democratic leader pushes back on House Oversight Committee chairman's claims about fundraiser communications

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Hakeem Jeffries pressed multiple times on appropriateness of Plaskett's messages with Jeffrey Epstein Video

Hakeem Jeffries pressed multiple times on appropriateness of Plaskett's messages with Jeffrey Epstein

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked multiple times if he believed it was appropriate for Stacey Plaskett to be messaging with Jeffrey Epstein, as the congressman refused to answer the question.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., fired back at accusations that he may have had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein or solicited donations from the disgraced financier on Wednesday. 

"He’s a stone-cold liar," Jeffries said of James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

The day before, Comer had said the Committee had uncovered communications where fundraisers had tried to arrange a private meeting between Jeffries and Epstein in 2013. According to Comer, the emails had been discovered among the 65,000 pages of recently disclosed documents from the Department of Justice, or DOJ.

EPSTEIN ESTATE HIT WITH NEW HOUSE SUBPOENA FOR 'CLIENT LIST,' CALL LOGS

Hakeem Jeffries, left, pictured next to James Comer, right

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., pictured to the left of Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee (Win McNamee/Getty Imagesand Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I have no idea what James Comer is talking about in terms of anything any prior consultant may have sent," Jeffries added. 

Jeffries’ remarks come on the heels of congressional passage of a bill that would require the DOJ to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who died in 2019 while incarcerated on suspicion of having sex-trafficked underage victims, had amassed an impressive social circle including figures like President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and others.

The public has demanded further transparency on whether Epstein used his connections to facilitate illegal sexual encounters for the rich and powerful in return for favors or to secure leverage over them.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES REFUSES THREE TIMES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT APPROPRIATENESS OF PLASKETT'S EPSTEIN MESSAGES

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Tuesday evening in a 427-1 vote. Moments later, the Senate unanimously adopted the bill, sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The files disclosed by the House Oversight Committee aren’t public because of Tuesday's transparency act. They are materials produced by the DOJ in cooperation with requests from the committee. The Transparency Act is expected to release far more files than what the committee has received so far. Circulation has swirled about what prominent figures might get caught up in those more extensive revelations.

Jeffries, who voted for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, expressed anger at the suggestion his name might surface in further disclosures.

"Was that a serious statement from malignant clown James Comer? That I had Jeffrey Epstein over for dinner? That I accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein?"

KHANNA, MASSIE, GREENE URGE SENATE TO PASS EPSTEIN BILL UNCHANGED, WARN OF ‘RECKONING’

Hakeem Jeffries

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Nov. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

"This is all part of an effort to deflect from their failures as a House Majority to deal with the issues of importance to everyday Americans," Jeffries said.  

The Epstein Files Transparency Act gives the DOJ 30 days to comply with the bill’s disclosure requirements.  

