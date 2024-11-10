Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk endorses Rick Scott for Senate majority leader

Rick Scott is up against fellow Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Florida is the center of the Republican Party today, Sen. Rick Scott says | Fox Business Video Video

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reflects on the results of the 2024 presidential election.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday endorsed lawmaker Rick Scott for Senate majority leader, joining a growing list of MAGA figures who are throwing their support behind the Florida Republican. 

"Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader!" Musk wrote in a post on X Sunday afternoon, days after Republicans won back control of the Senate on Election Day

Musk’s post came in response to a post from Scott, who was responding to President-elect Trump’s demand that "Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner." 

"100% agree," Scott responded. "I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible." 

SCOTT TOUTS ‘DEAL GUY’ BACKGROUND IN BID FOR SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

Elon Musk; Rick Scott

L-R: SpaceX CEO and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Reuters)

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY ‘DELIGHTED’ TO BACK SEN. JOHN CORNYN FOR SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

Musk is the latest Trump-ally calling for Scott to be the Senate GOP leader. Scott’s senate Republican colleagues, including Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Rand Paul of Kentucky have each pledged to vote for Scott. 

Scott, whose bid for the position is seen as a long shot by some observers, is up against fellow Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota for the job McConnell has held since 2007. 

Elon Musk speaking in front of an American flag

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks at a campaign watch party on election night Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Bonita Springs, Fla.  (AP)

Scott has expressed hope that Trump will publicly endorse his bid for the top job, though some reports have indicated the president-elect has been hesitant to weigh in on the race. 

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

