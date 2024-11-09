Sen. Josh Hawley 'delighted' to back Sen. John Cornyn for Senate Majority Leader

Republican senators will select a new Senate GOP leader next week, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has endorsed Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx., for the role.

GOP senators will vote via secret ballot on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

"I'm backing John Cornyn for majority leader," Hawley said in a statement. "In the last two years, nobody has done more to win back the majority than he has. He tirelessly raised millions of dollars for competitive Senate races, including mine.

CORNYN TOUTS LIFETIME FUNDRAISING PROWESS FOR GOP IN FINAL CASE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL

"He has a heart for people: He has voiced his support for the RECA compromise that would fairly compensate hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned by their government, including so many in Missouri," Hawley continued.

"And I know he will work closely and effectively with President Trump to deliver on the promise of our new majority. I'm delighted to give him my support," he concluded.

In addition to Cornyn, Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and John Thune of South Dakota are both vying for the Senate GOP leader position.

RICK SCOTT SEES RED WAVE AS ‘BEST CASE SCENARIO’ FOR SENATE LEADER BID AS HE LOBBIES TRUMP FOR SUPPORT

Thune is currently the Senate Republican Whip, a role which Cornyn previously held. Scott has previously served as National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair.

Republicans won the Senate majority in the 2024 election.

Earlier this year, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. who has helmed the Senate GOP since 2007, announced that his current term as Senate Republican leader would be his last.

TOP REPUBLICAN PRIVATELY BACKING THUNE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL IN GOP LEADER RACE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott, during an appearance on Fox Business' "Kudlow," said he hopes President-elect Donald Trump will support him for the role.

Thune said during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he would prefer for Trump to "stay out" of the leadership race.

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson contributed to this report.