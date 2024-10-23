Elon Musk blasts Tim Walz after Democrat trains fire on the Trump-backing tycoon

Wealthy business magnate Elon Musk and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are trading jabs as Election Day 2024 draws near, with Walz accusing Musk of "skippin' like a dips---" and Musk most recently comparing Walz to the clown face emoji.

On the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Walz facetiously referred to Musk as former President Donald Trump's "running mate."

The billionaire business tycoon has endorsed Trump and is campaigning for him.

"Elon's on that stage, jumpin' around, skippin' like a dips--- … " Walz said.

Musk poured millions of dollars into the America PAC, which is awarding $1 million each day to one person who has signed a petition expressing support for the First and Second Amendments.

"Every day, from now through Nov 5, @America PAC will be giving away $1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms! We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do," Musk recently tweeted.

Trump has said that as president he would establish a "government efficiency commission," and that Musk has agreed to helm the task force.

"That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," Walz said. "Donald Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations that oversee the businesses that Elon runs."

Musk is mocking Walz in posts on X.

"You’re gonna lose, @Tim_Walz," Musk tweeted along with the clown emoji when responding to a clip of Walz's remarks. "Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for 4 years was worth it," he added, concluding the post with the tears of joy emoji.

Musk also shared a meme mocking Walz, and commented, "It’s as if the [clown face] emoji came to life."