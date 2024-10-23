Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk blasts Tim Walz after Democrat trains fire on the Trump-backing tycoon

Musk compared Walz to the clown emoji

Trump on Elon Musk campaigning for him: He knows 'we're finished' if I lose Video

Trump on Elon Musk campaigning for him: He knows 'we're finished' if I lose

Former President Trump explained why Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been campaigning for him, specifically in Pennsylvania, and what is at stake with the election if he loses during an exclusive interview on 'Fox & Friends.'

Wealthy business magnate Elon Musk and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are trading jabs as Election Day 2024 draws near, with Walz accusing Musk of "skippin' like a dips---" and Musk most recently comparing Walz to the clown face emoji.

On the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Walz facetiously referred to Musk as former President Donald Trump's "running mate."

The billionaire business tycoon has endorsed Trump and is campaigning for him.

"Elon's on that stage, jumpin' around, skippin' like a dips--- … " Walz said.

TIM WALZ SLAMS ELON MUSK AS A ‘DIPS---’ DURING RALLY WITH OBAMA IN WISCONSIN

Elon Musk leaps into the air as Donald Trump stands at the podium

Musk jumps on stage as he joins Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Oct. 5, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk poured millions of dollars into the America PAC, which is awarding $1 million each day to one person who has signed a petition expressing support for the First and Second Amendments. 

"Every day, from now through Nov 5, @America PAC will be giving away $1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms! We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do," Musk recently tweeted.

Trump has said that as president he would establish a "government efficiency commission," and that Musk has agreed to helm the task force.

ELON MUSK GIVES $75M TO PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC, HITS ROAD IN PENNSYLVANIA

Tim Walz, Elon Musk

Walz called Musk a "dip----" on Tuesday. (Reuters)

"That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," Walz said. "Donald Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations that oversee the businesses that Elon runs."

Musk is mocking Walz in posts on X.

"You’re gonna lose, @Tim_Walz," Musk tweeted along with the clown emoji when responding to a clip of Walz's remarks. "Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for 4 years was worth it," he added, concluding the post with the tears of joy emoji.

ELON MUSK QUIETLY DONATES ‘VERY SUBSTANTIAL’ AMOUNT TO PAC TO CANVASS HISPANIC VOTERS

Elon Musk with woman holding giant $1 million check

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk awarded Kristine Fishell with a $1 million check during the town hall at the Roxain Theater on Oct. 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Musk also shared a meme mocking Walz, and commented, "It’s as if the [clown face] emoji came to life."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

