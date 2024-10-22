Elon Musk quietly donates 'very substantial' amount to PAC to canvass Hispanic voters

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has quietly donated a "very substantial" amount of his own money directly to a PAC that is canvassing Hispanic voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Fox News has learned.

Musk donated to a PAC called The Hispanic Voters Alliance, which is canvassing voters in Arizona, California and Oregon to help Republicans up and down ballot.

Fox News has also learned that the latest FEC filings for The Hispanic Voters Alliance will be released to the public on Thursday and will reveal the extent of Musk’s financial support. Musk’s donation to the PAC came from Musk directly and not through one of his PACs or organizations. The PAC has used the money in recent weeks to get out the Hispanic vote for Republicans.

The PAC is associated with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. Gonzales hosted Musk during the billionaire’s visit to the Texas border in Eagle Pass, Texas, last year.

Musk has already made waves on the Pennsylvania campaign trail in support for former President Donald Trump's re-election, including offering $1 million a day to swing-state voters who sign his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, with Trump at 44% and Harris at 45%. Harris, however, appeared to be losing ground among Latino and Black voters.

The new poll found Latino voters now back Trump by 49% to 38%. Black voters prefer Harris by 72% to 17%, but that 55-point edge is significantly less than the advantage Democrats traditionally enjoy.

Trump has made inroads among Black and Latino voters in the 2024 race by courting men, as he campaigns on the economy and crime.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.