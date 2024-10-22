Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Tim Walz slams Elon Musk as a 'dip----' during rally with Obama in Wisconsin

Walz joked that Musk was Trump's real running mate in a dig at JD Vance

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., blasted billionaire X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "dip----" during a rally in swing state Wisconsin on Tuesday with former President Barack Obama. 

"I'm not going to waste all the time on him," Vice President Harris' running mate told the crowd in Madison, Wisconsin. 

"I'm going to talk about his running mate," he said. "Elon Musk." 

Tim Walz, Elon Musk

Walz called Musk a 'dip----' on Tuesday. (Reuters)

The remark was met with laughs from attendees. 

"Seriously? Where is Senator Vance?" Walz asked. 

Sen. JD Vance

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dip---- on these things," he said, likely referencing Musk's appearance at a rally for former President Donald Trump. 

"That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," the Minnesota governor told the crowd. 

Tim Walz in Michigan

Gov. Tim Walz speaks to his supporters at Grand Rapids Public Museum on Sep. 12. (Detroit Free Press/Adam Vander Kooy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

According to Walz, Trump is "promising corruption" in front of Americans, claiming he has promised to put Musk in charge of the regulatory bodies that oversee his businesses. 

The Minnesota Democrat was seemingly referring to a report that Trump plans to create a government efficiency commission and tap Musk to run it, according to the Wall Street Journal

Election 2024 Trump

Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump reportedly said the commission would conduct "a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government."

Musk has been increasingly involved in politics and the 2024 election in particular, working to help Republicans win races down-ballot. The billionaire has spearheaded a voter turnout PAC, donated substantial amounts to other groups, and started a controversial million dollar giveaway to battleground voters, among other things.

"Here's the good news, Madison," Walz said on Tuesday. "Donald Trump is never going to be president. Elon Musk is never going to run anything."

