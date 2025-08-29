Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, spokesperson says

Harris' spokesperson said there was no reason given as to why it was removed

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Patrick Ward , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
Kamala Harris punts when asked who she sees as a Democratic Party leader Video

Kamala Harris punts when asked who she sees as a Democratic Party leader

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on the former vice president's political career and recent comments on 'Special Report.'

A spokesperson for Kamala Harris confirmed to Fox News on Friday that the former vice president's Secret Service protection has been revoked by President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson added that there was no reason given as to why it was removed.

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital that vice presidents usually have a Secret Service detail for only six months after departing office.

A source briefed on the matter also told Fox News that the decision to revoke Harris' Secret Service protection was made yesterday and that is when the Secret Service was notified.

KAMALA HARRIS FUNDRAISING EVENTS HAVE BEEN A FLOP TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR DNC: REPORT

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump has revoked the Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a Harris spokesperson told Fox News. (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Joe Biden signed an executive memorandum before leaving office which extended Harris' protection for an additional year after the normal six months that former vice presidents received in the past.

On Thursday, Trump rescinded that memorandum and Harris' Secret Service protection officially ends on Sept. 1.

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK PROMOTION PUSH SKEWERED ONLINE AS ‘NATIONWIDE COMEDY TOUR’

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on July 31, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

The move comes as Harris is set to kick off a tour for her upcoming book "107 Days" in late September.

The tour is scheduled to visit major American cities in its opening days, including New York City, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Secret Service says on its website that after former presidents leave office, they get security details for themselves and their spouses for life, "unless they decline protection."

