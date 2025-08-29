Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, spokesperson says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokesperson for Kamala Harris confirmed to Fox News on Friday that the former vice president's Secret Service protection has been revoked by President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson added that there was no reason given as to why it was removed.

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital that vice presidents usually have a Secret Service detail for only six months after departing office.

A source briefed on the matter also told Fox News that the decision to revoke Harris' Secret Service protection was made yesterday and that is when the Secret Service was notified.

Former President Joe Biden signed an executive memorandum before leaving office which extended Harris' protection for an additional year after the normal six months that former vice presidents received in the past.



On Thursday, Trump rescinded that memorandum and Harris' Secret Service protection officially ends on Sept. 1.

The move comes as Harris is set to kick off a tour for her upcoming book "107 Days" in late September.

The tour is scheduled to visit major American cities in its opening days, including New York City, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Secret Service says on its website that after former presidents leave office, they get security details for themselves and their spouses for life, "unless they decline protection."