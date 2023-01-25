Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Dozens of freshman Republicans ignore invite to party with Biden at the White House

Just 11 of the 45 new Republicans in Congress showed up to the party

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dozens of freshman Republican lawmakers snubbed an invitation to the White House to visit with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

Just 11 of the 45 new Republicans elected to Congress in November accepted Biden's invitation to the welcome party. Among the dozens who rejected the invite was Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., as well as several Republicans who initially sought to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid in early January.

"Everyone is invited who is part of the new Congress," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday.

The Republicans who made an appearance included Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama; Rep. John James of Michigan; Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri; Rep. John Duarte of California; Rep. Tom Kean of New Jersey; Rep. Kevin Kiley of California; Reps. Nick Langworthy and Mike Lawler of New York; Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas; Rep. Dale Strong of Alabama, and Rep. Rudy Yakym of Indiana.

DOJ STIFF-ARMS HOUSE REPUBLICANS IN FIRST RESPONSE TO HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REQUESTS

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on March 23, 2022.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on March 23, 2022. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2023.

Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The slim showing of freshman Republicans at the party doesn't bode well for Biden's prospects of getting his priorities passed through the House.

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why he decided to skip the party. Santos also did not respond to a request for comment.

EXCLUSIVE: WHITE HOUSE SLAMS HOUSE GOP'S 'HYPOCRITICAL' INVESTIGATIONS INTO BIDEN'S RETENTION OF CLASSIFIED RECORDS

The bipartisan party comes as Biden is soon expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. He is also facing more scrutiny than ever amid a special counsel investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is leading the charge for Republicans looking into the matter, seeking testimony and documents from the Justice Department and the National Archives.

Rep. James Comer prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Rep. James Comer prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have yet to be congressional hearings regarding the Biden documents, however, as the DOJ's special counsel investigation into the matter has only just begun.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics