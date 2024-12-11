Dozens of drones trailed a Coast Guard vessel off New Jersey: US lawmaker

A U.S. Coast Guard official said one of its vessels was trailed by dozens of drones off the coast of New Jersey recently, according to Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.

Smith, a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday, said he spent Monday night on the beach in Ocean County and spoke to several people, including a U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer stationed in Barnegat Light.

Smith learned from the Coast Guard commander that the night before, "one of their 47-foot vessels, boats, was trailed very closely by more than a dozen of these drones."

"Now, that to me, is very, very, not just suspicious, provocative, and this could be a foreign power, whether it be [Vladimir] Putin, or it could be Xi Jinping in China, or the Middle East, we can’t rule any of that out," the congressman said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed with Fox News Digital that "multiple low-altitude aircraft were observed in [the] vicinity" of one of the military branch’s vessels near Island Beach State Park, New Jersey.

"While no immediate threats or disruptions to operations were identified, the Coast Guard is assisting the FBI and state agencies to understand the type, origin, and intent of these aircraft and address potential risks to safety and security," the spokesperson said. "We take any and all aircraft activity near federal assets seriously and urge the public to report any suspicious activity to local authorities."

Reports of large drones flying over different parts of the Garden State, including President-elect Trump’s Bedminster golf course and near military research sites, have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said Wednesday that "very qualified" and "reliable" sources believe the mystery drones flying over New Jersey are originating from an Iranian "mother ship" parked off the U.S. East Coast.

"Here is the real deal," Van Drew told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. "I'm on the Transportation Committee, on the Aviation Subcommittee, and I've gotten to know people. And from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources. I'm going to tell you… Iran launched a mother ship probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the East Coast of the United States of America."

Van Drew did not provide the names of the sources who provided the information, citing confidentiality.

The lawmaker later said Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, mother ships and technology.

"…These drones should be shot down," Van Drew said. "Whether it was some crazy hobbyist that we can't imagine, or whether it is Iran – and I think it very possibly could be – they should be shot down. We are not getting the full deal, and the military is on alert with this."

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin during a press briefing on Wednesday that there is no evidence that the mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey residential neighborhoods and military bases come from a foreign adversary.

Singh also said the drones pose no threat to U.S. military installations.

When asked about Van Drew’s comments, Singh said there is "not any truth" to his claims.

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) said it was aware of and monitoring reports of unauthorized drone flights in the vicinity of military installations in New Jersey, including Naval Weapons Station Earle.

While aware of the situation, USNORTHCOM added that it had not been requested to provide assistance with the events. Instead, all questions were deferred to the military installation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Naval Weapons Station Earle for comment but did not immediately hear back.

A local ABC station in the Seattle, Washington area posted a reported response from the Naval Station about the recent drone activity.

"We are aware of the reports of increased drone activity in New Jersey and Monmouth County and are actively monitoring the situation," naval station personnel reportedly said. "We have received reports from our neighboring communities and law enforcement partners regarding drone activity near the installation over the past few days and can confirm at least one instance of an unidentified drone entering the airspace above Naval Weapons Station Earle."

Fox News' Liz Friden and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.